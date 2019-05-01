Report: Rockets 'Optimistic' James Harden's Eye Injury Won't Cause Vision Issues

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The eye injuries James Harden suffered during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals aren't expected to impact him the rest of the series.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Houston Rockets are "optimistic" Harden won't have any problems seeing as they try to get back on track against the Golden State Warriors.

