Image: Kauffman Stadium Looks Almost Empty for Start of Rays vs. Royals Game

Nobody told the residents of Kansas City that the Royals had a baseball game on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff Passan of ESPN shared an image of a near-empty Kauffman Stadium for the first leg of a doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays:

If Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer during the game (he did) but nobody was there to hear the crack of the bat, did it even make a sound?

Philosophical queries aside, the Royals won the first game of the doubleheader 3-2, behind a gem from starting pitcher Jakob Junis, who gave up just two runs on six hits in 6.1 innings of work. He gave up about as many hits as there were fans in the crowd.