Image: Kauffman Stadium Looks Almost Empty for Start of Rays vs. Royals Game

Image: Kauffman Stadium Looks Almost Empty for Start of Rays vs. Royals GameMay 1, 2019
Nobody told the residents of Kansas City that the Royals had a baseball game on Wednesday afternoon.
Jeff Passan of ESPN shared an image of a near-empty Kauffman Stadium for the first leg of a doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
I know that it's a Wednesday afternoon during the school year in a city that doesn't draw well against a team that doesn't attract a road crowd. But I've never seen so few people at a major league game as the one just starting now between Kansas City and Tampa Bay. https://t.co/z3QUdfdWiT
If Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer during the game (he did) but nobody was there to hear the crack of the bat, did it even make a sound?
FOX Sports Kansas City @FSKansasCity
The opener is no match for Adalberto Mondesi! Mondi drives in the first two runs Ryne Stanek has allowed as a starter this season with this blast to right field. The #Royals are on FSKC and FSGO: https://t.co/0xOrwuMKdF #AlwaysRoyal https://t.co/9M9RfQEeKr
Philosophical queries aside, the Royals won the first game of the doubleheader 3-2, behind a gem from starting pitcher Jakob Junis, who gave up just two runs on six hits in 6.1 innings of work. He gave up about as many hits as there were fans in the crowd.