Video: Watch Luis Suarez Score Goal off Beautiful Jordi Alba Pass vs. Liverpool

Luis Suarez enjoyed a happy reunion with his former club Wednesday early on in the UEFA Champions League.

Suarez gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead over Liverpool in the 26th minute of their semi-final first leg.

The Barca forward did well to slip in between Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, but Jordi Alba was the architect of the goal. The Spain full-back placed his low cross perfectly for Suarez to finish.