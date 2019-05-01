Joe Lacob Wants Draymond Green with Warriors 'Forever' Amid Contract Talks

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has a huge offseason coming up, but one topic that's flown under the radar is Draymond Green's contract status.

Per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, Green "has been gearing up for contract extension talks this summer" despite having one more guaranteed season on his current deal.

Per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Lacob said he wants Green "to be here forever" because "he's as Warrior as they come.”

Green is in a difficult position, especially if he wants a new deal this summer. Lacob and general manager Bob Myers are more likely to prioritize Klay Thompson, whose contract is up after this season, and Kevin Durant if he doesn't exercise his player option.

Per Yossi Gozlan of Warriors Wire, Golden State would pay a total of $276.3 million next season in player salaries and luxury tax payments if Thompson and Durant re-sign and the rest of the current roster returns.

Another complicating factor for the Warriors is Chris Haynes reported for ESPN.com last June that Green has won't sign a team friendly extension after doing so four years ago to give them enough money to go after Durant.

"I took less so we could go after KD," Green told Haynes. "I am a student of this game, and I studied the business side of it and the numbers, where some people don't. They leave it up to their agent to do it."

If Green is named MVP, Defensive Player of the Year or to the All-NBA Team this season, he will be eligible for a supermax extension worth $226 million over five years.

Green is owed $18.5 million in 2019-20, per Spotrac. The 29-year-old had a strong finish to the regular season, shooting 47.2 percent from the field with 7.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 42 games from Jan. 3 through April 9.