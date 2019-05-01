Look: Eagles' DeSean Jackson to Honor Nipsey Hussle with Custom Cleats in 2019

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is set to wear custom cleats honoring late rapper Nipsey Hussle throughout the 2019 season.

TMZ Sports tweeted a photo of one set of cleats that Jackson plans to wear:

In addition to the blue cleats featuring Hussle's face and some of his most famous lyrics, TMZ reported that Jackson will also rotate in a checkered pair of cleats emblazoned with Nipsey and more well-known lyrics.

Jackson tweeted about his decision to represent Hussle during every game throughout the 2019 campaign:

The shoe designer, Marcus Rivero, told TMZ Sports that there will be more custom designs forthcoming in addition to the two that have already been revealed.

Both Jackson and Hussle, who was shot and killed at the age of 33 in March, grew up in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles.

After spending the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the previous three with the Washington Redskins, Jackson signed this offseason with Philadelphia, where he spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with from 2008-2013.