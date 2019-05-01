Mesut Ozil Says He Will 'Absolutely' Be an Arsenal Player Next Season

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil isn't planning on leaving Arsenal anytime soon. In fact, the oft-criticised playmaker intends to stay with the Gunners at least until the end of his £350,000-per-week contract which runs until 2021.

Ozil spoke to Sky Sports (via Press Association Sport, h/t MailOnline) on Wednesday and confirmed his immediate future remains in north London: "Yes absolutely. I have two years left on my contract. I don't know about after that but yes, absolutely. I'm 30 now and I've still got two years in front of me and what happens after that I don't know myself."

Reaffirming his commitment to Arsenal is somewhat surprising from Ozil and a decision fraught with more questions than answers. The 30-year-old has endured a trying first season working with head coach Unai Emery.

Ozil hasn't always been trusted by the Spaniard, particularly for games away from home in the Premier League. His most recent omission came for Sunday's 3-0 defeat away to Leicester City.

While a foot injury was given as the reason, many Arsenal fans were unconvinced, with some believing Emery had simply dropped the player again, per Dave Fraser of The Sun.

While Ozil has often been left out of the starting lineup, the languid schemer is also somebody pundits and ex-players believe should be the first one out the door at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell recently said Ozil "doesn't do enough" and should be offloaded to make room for new signings, per the Daily Mirror's Sam Elliott.

While Ozil's strolling style makes him an easy target for criticism, his flair and vision also make the Gunners better going forward. Emery may have been reticent to start the club's highest-earner at times, but some of Arsenal's best moments this season have come with the artful No. 10 in the team.

Ozil was the star when the Gunners beat Leicester 3-1 at home back in October. He also flourished during a 2-0 win over Napoli in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg last month.

All of Arsenal's team has struggled during a three-match losing run recently, but Ozil was at least a lone bright spark during a 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace:

The loss damaged Arsenal's hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Winning the Europa League would also gain a place at Europe's top table, but missing out on the money available would severely limit the resources available for transfers this summer.

Emery is expected to have £45 million to spend, according to Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail. Adding marquee players on this budget won't be easy especially with Ozil's wages adding a strain.

Arsenal gave him the bumper contract back in January 2018. Since then, the Gunners have withdrawn an offer for Aaron Ramsey, who is set to join Juventus on a free transfer in the summer.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein reported Ramsey is out for the remainder of the season thanks to the hamstring injury he suffered in the second leg against Napoli.

The dynamic Welshman's absence will make Ozil a key figure as Emery attempts to end a frustrating season with some measure of success, either domestically or in Europe. Then it will be up to the Arsenal boss to make better use of his best player during his second campaign in charge.