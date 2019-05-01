Bruce Allen: Dave Gettleman, Giants Had 'No Clue' About Redskins NFL Draft Board

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen downplayed speculation New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman had information about their board ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

Last week, Gettleman told reporters the Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick because he knew "for a fact" two teams would have taken him before their No. 17 choice. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY later reported those teams were the Redskins and Denver Broncos.

Allen appeared on the NFL Network's Total Access (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com) Tuesday night to discuss the team's choice of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th selection.

"We picked the player we wanted to pick," he said. "I'm almost positive Dave has no clue what our draft board would be. I don't know which draft boards he knows, but he doesn't know ours."

Gettleman received criticism for taking Jones inside the top 10, especially with Haskins still on the board.

The three-year Duke starter posted mundane numbers with the Blue Devils. He completed 59.9 percent of his throws for 8,201 yards with 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions across 36 appearances. He ranked 34th in ESPN's Total QBR for 2018.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported sources believe the Giants "panicked" into taking Jones at No. 6.

"There is no way he was going anywhere else in the top 17 picks," an AFC team executive told Miller. "We run mock drafts and run through the scenarios and I hadn't heard of one team that wanted Jones other than them."

In addition to Haskins, several top defensive prospects were still available with New York's first choice of the opening round. Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush were all on the board.

Ultimately, none of the backlash will matter if Jones becomes a legitimate franchise quarterback because that's the most important position in the NFL. The Giants are in the process of trying to find a successor to Eli Manning, who has filled that role since 2004.

But the lack of evidence about outside first-round interest in Jones puts more pressure on Gettleman to hit with the Duke signal-caller given what they passed up to take him.