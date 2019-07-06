Lakers Rumors: Danny Green Agrees to Contract After Kawhi Leonard Joins LAC

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

For the second straight offseason, Danny Green is on the move after agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green received a two-year contract worth $30 million from the Lakers.

Last year, Green didn't have direct control over his destination when the San Antonio Spurs traded him to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal. It worked out well for the 31-year-old, as he turned into a key role player for one of the NBA's best teams and won the 2019 NBA Finals.



Green was a wizard with his shot in 2018-19. He ranked second among all qualified players by hitting 45.5 percent of his three-point shots.

Per Scott Rafferty of NBA.com, Toronto's offensive numbers veered wildly off course last season when Green wasn't on the floor:

"And yet, Green ranking as high as he does (in offensive rating) sheds some light on how important he has been to a Toronto Raptors team that has hopes of competing for a title this season. According to NBA.com, Toronto's offensive rating with him on the court is 116.8. With him on the bench, it craters to 102.6.

"Not only does that represent the largest differential on the team, it represents one of the largest in the entire league."

Green isn't among the elite players in the NBA, but his ability to create offense in the right system and defend on the wing made him one of the more valuable free agents available.

As more teams rely on three-point shooting to generate offense, having a player like Green who has made 40.4 percent of his attempts from behind the arc in his career is an asset all 30 clubs could take advantage of.

The Lakers were able to secure Green's services knowing he can be a key piece in their chase to reach the postseason.

The Lakers are doing everything possible to ensure everyone forgets the disappointment that was the 2018-19 season.

General manager Rob Pelinka only kept LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma from last year's roster. Everyone else hit free agency or was included in the agreed-upon three-team deal involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards for Anthony Davis.

That trade freed up enough cap space for Pelinka to fill out the roster around James and Davis. Green is a perfect addition for the Lakers because of his shooting touch and defensive versatility.

Los Angeles was criticized last summer for signing a lot of non-shooters, including Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson.

The agreement with Green and reported acquisition of Davis will go a long way toward erasing all memory of those bad feelings from last season.