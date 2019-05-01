Raiders Rumors: Isaiah Crowell Tore Achilles, out for Season with Injury

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell is reportedly expected to miss the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn Achilles during a team workout Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Crowell had signed a one-year deal with the Raiders and was slated for a role following the departures of Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin.

With Crowell on the shelf, the door is wide-open for 2019 first-round pick Josh Jacobs to be the bell cow in Oakland, while Jalen Richard will likely figure into the mix as the third-down, pass-catching back.

The 26-year-old Crowell spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns before joining the New York Jets last season. In 13 games (six starts), he finished with 685 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

His 4.8 yards per carry tied a career high, and he was also one of the best backs in the league at picking up yards after contact:

Crowell's best season came in 2016 with the Browns, when he rushed for 952 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 319 yards.

Crowell likely would have been Jacobs' primary backup in 2019. Now, Jacobs will largely have first and second down all to himself unless Chris Warren III bounces back from a knee injury and has another huge preseason.

Oakland could dip into the free-agent market and perhaps even re-sign Martin after he played fairly well last season in rushing for 723 yards and four touchdowns.

Regardless, with Crowell's injury eliminating any possibility of a timeshare in Oakland, Jacobs could emerge on fantasy radars as a potential first-round pick or an early second-rounder.