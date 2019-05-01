Mauricio Pochettino: Spurs' Medical Staff Followed Protocol with Jan Vertonghen

"For me in that type of situation the medical staff and doctor are the boss on the decision, I only need to listen and hear what they say and take the decision. Never am I going to debate or question the decision of the medical staff."

The incident occurred in the 31st minute, when Vertonghen collided with team-mate Toby Alderweireld and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana while challenging for a header:

The defender was examined by medical staff and treated for a bloody nose before re-entering play.

ESPN pundit and former United States international Taylor Twellman, whose career was cut short after he suffered a serious concussion, condemned the decision to let him return to the pitch:

He also shared FIFA's guidelines on assessing concussion:

Vertonghen told reporters after the game that he had not suffered a concussion or a broken nose, but Twellman was not alone in questioning the incident:

The Mirror's John Cross called for decisions relating to concussion to be made by independent doctors rather than club staff:

Per Goal's Robin Bairner, FIFA's Return to Play criteria advises players who have suffered concussion should not play again for at least six days, though the guidelines are not strictly enforced.

Spurs play Bournemouth on Saturday before taking on Ajax for the second leg on May 8.