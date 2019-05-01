Look: James Harden's Eye Bloodied After Injury in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 1, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 30, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden briefly left his team's playoff game on Tuesday after Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green accidentally hit him in the eye while the two fought for an offensive rebound:

The Rockets told TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce that Harden suffered a laceration to his left eyelid:

The 2017-18 NBA MVP left the game with 6:27 left in the first quarter and re-entered with 7:09 left in the first half. Somehow, Harden fared better after the injury, scoring all 12 of his first-half points in the second quarter.

Golden State leads the second-round best-of-seven playoff series 1-0 and took a 58-49 lead into halftime.