Look: James Harden's Eye Bloodied After Injury in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2

Look: James Harden's Eye Bloodied After Injury in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2May 1, 2019
Houston Rockets guard James Harden briefly left his team's playoff game on Tuesday after Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green accidentally hit him in the eye while the two fought for an offensive rebound:
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
The Rockets told TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce that Harden suffered a laceration to his left eyelid:
The 2017-18 NBA MVP left the game with 6:27 left in the first quarter and re-entered with 7:09 left in the first half. Somehow, Harden fared better after the injury, scoring all 12 of his first-half points in the second quarter.
Golden State leads the second-round best-of-seven playoff series 1-0 and took a 58-49 lead into halftime.