Cubs' Addison Russell to Be Optioned to Triple-A After Domestic Violence Ban

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell is scheduled to return from a 40-game suspension stemming from allegations of domestic violence on Thursday, but the team will instead keep him in Triple-A for the foreseeable future.

"There have been some real promising signs with his play," president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said when pointing to baseball decisions while explaining the rationale, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. "Six games just isn't enough to get fully up to speed to come up to the big league club."

Rogers explained Russell was granted seven days in the minor leagues near the end of his suspension by major league rules, but the Cubs are extending that time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.