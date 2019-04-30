Video: Stephen Curry Dislocates Finger in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

For those who don't want to see video of Steph Curry dislocating his finger, you've been warned. 

Seriously.

Get out now. Because it's happening.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Curry briefly left Tuesday's Game 2 against the Houston Rockets with an injury that isn't for the squeamish.

Luckily for the Warriors, the injury was on his left (non-shooting) hand. He went back to the locker room, where the team's medical staff taped his finger, and he returned to the game. X-rays on the finger came back negative. 

It's unclear how much of an effect the injury will have on Curry's shooting form. His left hand is almost entirely used for placement, and NBA players can typically play through finger dislocations. Klay Thompson suffered a dislocated ring finger in a February game against the Utah Jazz and was no worse for the wear.

That might have been a different story if Steph injured his right hand, but Warriors fans can breathe a sign of relief as they avert their eyes from the screen.

The injury looks worse than its impact.