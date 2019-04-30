Video: Stephen Curry Dislocates Finger in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2

Noah Graham/Getty Images

For those who don't want to see video of Steph Curry dislocating his finger, you've been warned.

Seriously.

Get out now. Because it's happening.

Curry briefly left Tuesday's Game 2 against the Houston Rockets with an injury that isn't for the squeamish.

Luckily for the Warriors, the injury was on his left (non-shooting) hand. He went back to the locker room, where the team's medical staff taped his finger, and he returned to the game. X-rays on the finger came back negative.

It's unclear how much of an effect the injury will have on Curry's shooting form. His left hand is almost entirely used for placement, and NBA players can typically play through finger dislocations. Klay Thompson suffered a dislocated ring finger in a February game against the Utah Jazz and was no worse for the wear.

That might have been a different story if Steph injured his right hand, but Warriors fans can breathe a sign of relief as they avert their eyes from the screen.

The injury looks worse than its impact.