Hornets' Bismack Biyombo Undergoes Surgery on Chronic Knee Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2019

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7 : Bismack Biyombo #8 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 7, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to address a chronic injury to his left knee.

Biyombo, 26, averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while appearing in 54 games last season with the Hornets. The team says he's expected to make a full recovery.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

