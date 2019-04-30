Hornets' Bismack Biyombo Undergoes Surgery on Chronic Knee Injury

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to address a chronic injury to his left knee.

Biyombo, 26, averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while appearing in 54 games last season with the Hornets. The team says he's expected to make a full recovery.

