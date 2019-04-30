Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Placed on IL with Hamstring Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

One of the most exciting young players in baseball is on the sidelines after the San Diego Padres announced Tuesday that Fernando Tatis Jr. will be placed on the injured list.

He was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, initially suffered on Sunday night.

As Mark Zuckerman of MASN noted, Tatis went down after attempting to stretch for an out at second base. His official IL designation will begin on Monday.

The 20-year-old was one of the top prospects in baseball coming into the year, but expected to spend some more time in the minors before surprisingly making the major league roster. This turned out to be the right decision for San Diego.

Tatis stormed onto the scene with six home runs in his first 20 games while also showcasing the rest of his tools.

Through 27 career games, he has a .300 batting average, .910 OPS and six stolen bases.

