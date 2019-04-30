Nationals' Anthony Rendon Placed on IL After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

Nationals' Anthony Rendon Placed on IL After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as ContusionApril 30, 2019
After waiting to see how Anthony Rendon's elbow would respond to rest, the Washington Nationals placed him on the 10-day injury list Tuesday.
The Nationals announced the third baseman has a left elbow contusion and that the move is retroactive to April 27.
Rendon played just once in the past 10 days after Miami Marlins starter Jose Urena hit him with a pitch on April 20.
The Nationals put Rendon in the lineup on April 26 against the San Diego Padres. He played all nine innings but went 0-for-3 with one strikeout and another hit-by-pitch.
Rendon told reporters after his initial setback he wasn't expecting to go on the injury list since his X-ray was negative.
"I'm still breathing, so I'm doing all right," he said. "It's just a little swollen. … I think just hopefully got to see if it's less swollen tomorrow. I'm assuming it's day by day and see how I feel in the morning. We have medicine and a big patch on it, hopefully it will subside."
Rendon has been Washington's most valuable offensive player this season. The 28-year-old is hitting .356/.442/.740 with 16 extra-base hits in 73 at-bats.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez will likely continue to use Howie Kendrick at third base until Rendon can return. Kendrick is also off to a hot start in 2018 with a .306/.393/.612 slash line in 20 games.