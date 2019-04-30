Nationals' Anthony Rendon Placed on IL After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After waiting to see how Anthony Rendon's elbow would respond to rest, the Washington Nationals placed him on the 10-day injury list Tuesday.

The Nationals announced the third baseman has a left elbow contusion and that the move is retroactive to April 27.

Rendon played just once in the past 10 days after Miami Marlins starter Jose Urena hit him with a pitch on April 20.

The Nationals put Rendon in the lineup on April 26 against the San Diego Padres. He played all nine innings but went 0-for-3 with one strikeout and another hit-by-pitch.

Rendon told reporters after his initial setback he wasn't expecting to go on the injury list since his X-ray was negative.

"I'm still breathing, so I'm doing all right," he said. "It's just a little swollen. … I think just hopefully got to see if it's less swollen tomorrow. I'm assuming it's day by day and see how I feel in the morning. We have medicine and a big patch on it, hopefully it will subside."

Rendon has been Washington's most valuable offensive player this season. The 28-year-old is hitting .356/.442/.740 with 16 extra-base hits in 73 at-bats.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez will likely continue to use Howie Kendrick at third base until Rendon can return. Kendrick is also off to a hot start in 2018 with a .306/.393/.612 slash line in 20 games.