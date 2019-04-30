Roberto Firmino Trains Before Barcelona vs. Liverpool in UCL Amid Injury Worry

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have been given a major boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday with Roberto Firmino taking part in training.

The Brazilian missed Liverpool's 5-0 drubbing of Huddersfield Town on Friday in the Premier League with a minor groin injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said after the win over the Terriers he was optimistic the No. 9 would be ready in time to face Barca.

And Firmino was back training with the first-team squad on Tuesday:

Firmino is a vital part of Liverpool's attack. He is not as prolific a goalscorer as Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane—although they have all netted four apiece in the Champions League this season.

But he is vital to the Reds' attacking effectiveness as he brings all his team-mates into play in the opposition third.

He has also been an ever present in European competition under Klopp:

Liverpool's back-up options for Firmino, 27, are Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi. Both are talented forwards, but they have started just three Champions League games between them in the last two seasons.

The Reds will need to produce two supreme performances if they are to oust Barcelona and reach their second consecutive final in Europe's elite competition.

The Blaugrana arguably have an edge over Liverpool as they have already wrapped up the Spanish league title, while the Reds are still locked in a fierce battle with Manchester City for the Premier League.

As such, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde will be able to rest his first-team players when they visit Celta Vigo on Sunday in between the first and second legs against Liverpool.

Klopp will not have that luxury for Saturday's trip to Newcastle United, but the German manager will be delighted to see Firmino back in action.