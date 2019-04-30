Paul Scholes Not Sure If Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford Are Good Enough

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has said he is unsure whether the club's attacking options are good enough to fire the team back to the top.

The Red Devils have struggled for long spells of the campaign and are three points outside the Premier League's top four with two games remaining.

While the team's defence and the form of goalkeeper David De Gea have been big concerns of late, none of forwards Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez or Anthony Martial playing to a level anywhere near their best.

Scholes told Premier League Productions (h/t Chris Burton of Goal) the club need to make a decision on a number of those players:

"I always think at Man Utd and at big clubs, you're only as good as your centre-forwards are and your attacking players. I'm not sure whether these attacking players are good enough.

"We talk about potential with Martial, Rashford, but you're getting to a point now where it's not potential, you have to start producing week in, week out. Lukaku, I'm not sure if he's a top-class centre-forward that's going to score you 30 goals to win you a league. There's confusion with the forwards.

"When I played we had four centre-forwards, who were brilliant, and they were centre-forwards."

As relayed by football journalist Andy Mitten, prior to the team's recent 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, the Red Devils had endured major issues with their goalscoring:

At times this season, all the players mentioned by Scholes have enjoyed excellent spells of form. However, none of them have been able to add consistency to their play, and it's often difficult to predict just how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to set the team up in attack.

This has led to doubts over the future of some attacking players. According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, United are ready to listen to offers for Lukaku this summer and will also seek to offload Sanchez, who has been a huge disappointment since arriving from Arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of United's game with Chelsea, former Red Devils defender Gary Neville and ex-Liverpool captain Graeme Souness questioned whether Lukaku is fit enough:

Meanwhile, footage has emerged of Martial appearing disinterested during the warm-up for the match against the Blues:

If Solskjaer can find a way to bring some consistency to the games of Rashford, Martial or Lukaku, they have the ability to become some of the most effective players in the Premier League.

Regardless, United do require a new face in attack to refresh their forward forays. Additionally, the arrival of extra quality may help enliven the play of some of the attacking players who remain at the club after what promises to be a busy summer at Old Trafford.