Paul Pogba Would Bring Goals to Real Madrid, Says Jorge Valdano

Former Real Madrid player and manager Jorge Valdano thinks Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would bring goals to the club but has questioned what the Frenchman would be able to contribute in general play.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with Madrid said to have taken an interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Valdano, who won La Liga with Los Blancos as a player and manager, offered his opinion on the potential high-profile transfer, per Onda Cero (h/t Peter Rutzler of the MailOnline).

"He would not bring much to the play [of Madrid], but he would bring goals," he said. "He's more of a goalscorer than all of Real Madrid's central midfielders."

Another former Madrid man, Christian Karembeu, has also had his say on the prospect of Pogba making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think he is better than me," Karembeu said when asked if he could see similarities between his own playing style and Pogba's, per EFE (h/t AS). "He is a giant. When Paul wants to play, he is an extraterrestrial. He is a Galactico, you could say."

According to Sky Sports, Madrid have confidence they will not only be able to complete a deal for Pogba this summer, but Chelsea forward Eden Hazard too. As relayed by Get French Football News, speculation has started to gather pace in France regarding a possible departure from Old Trafford for United's record signing:

While there have been critics of Pogba's all-round play this term, he has enjoyed his most productive season so far:

The club's interest in Pogba would suggest they are ready to reshape central midfield. Luka Modric, while outstanding in 2018, has endured a testing campaign, while Toni Kroos and Casemiro have also been far from dependable throughout the season.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, Los Blancos look like they require an extra thrust from central midfield. Between Modric, Kroos and Casemiro, only six La Liga goals have been scored.

Getting Pogba away from United is unlikely to be straightforward, though. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently said he expects the Frenchman to stay at the club:

Like Madrid, United are expected to undergo a rebuild this summer. With that in mind, they may view the upcoming window as an ideal chance to cash in on Pogba, especially if he wants to make the move himself.

The midfielder would potentially benefit from the transfer, as he has both the quality and the personality needed to play for Los Blancos. Under Zidane, he could potentially find the consistency required to become one of the best midfielders in the world.