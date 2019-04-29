76ers' Brett Brown on Jimmy Butler's Game 2: 'That Was the Adult in the Gym'April 30, 2019
It's difficult to win NBA playoff games without adults, and the Philadelphia 76ers had one leading the way during Monday's 94-89 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
"This was James Butler," Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown told reporters when discussing Jimmy Butler's performance. "That was the adult in the gym."
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
"This was James Butler. That was the adult in the gym. A stud." Brett Brown was in awe of Jimmy Butler's Game 2 performance https://t.co/f2rWY4bjvO
Butler had to set the record straight about his name, though:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"My name isn't James. It literally is Jimmy." 😂 Jimmy Butler had to set Brett Brown straight. #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/nkTz3dekZR
It's hard to argue with Brown's assessment, as Butler put the team on his back and finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while serving as the go-to option in crunch time. He scored seven straight points for the 76ers in the final three minutes, three of which came on a critical perimeter shot to silent the Scotiabank Arena fans as the Raptors attempted a comeback.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
His performance was all the more important because Joel Embiid was limited by illness and his lingering knee injury. Embiid shot a mere seven field-goal attempts during the game, giving way to Butler as the primary option for much of the evening.
Butler delivered, and the 76ers are headed back home with a 1-1 tie as a result.