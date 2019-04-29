76ers' Brett Brown on Jimmy Butler's Game 2: 'That Was the Adult in the Gym'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

It's difficult to win NBA playoff games without adults, and the Philadelphia 76ers had one leading the way during Monday's 94-89 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

"This was James Butler," Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown told reporters when discussing Jimmy Butler's performance. "That was the adult in the gym."

Butler had to set the record straight about his name, though:

It's hard to argue with Brown's assessment, as Butler put the team on his back and finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while serving as the go-to option in crunch time. He scored seven straight points for the 76ers in the final three minutes, three of which came on a critical perimeter shot to silent the Scotiabank Arena fans as the Raptors attempted a comeback.

His performance was all the more important because Joel Embiid was limited by illness and his lingering knee injury. Embiid shot a mere seven field-goal attempts during the game, giving way to Butler as the primary option for much of the evening.

Butler delivered, and the 76ers are headed back home with a 1-1 tie as a result.