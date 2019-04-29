Video: Warriors' Steve Kerr Jokingly Flops, Talks Rockets' Complaints at Presser

Video: Warriors' Steve Kerr Jokingly Flops, Talks Rockets' Complaints at PresserApril 29, 2019
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had little sympathy for the Houston Rockets after some members of the Rockets criticized the officiating in Golden State's 104-100 win Sunday.
Speaking with reporters Monday, Kerr mimicked a flopping gesture and said the complaints cut both ways.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr enters his presser, flops on a reporter and jokes it should be a foul. He then discusses the noise coming out of the Rockets camp at length. https://t.co/KS0PC8DmvE
In their postgame press conferences, James Harden and Mike D'Antoni lamented what they thought were multiple missed calls by the referees. In particular, they focused on the instances when Warriors players closed out on a shooter and impeded on his landing area.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
"I just want a fair chance, man. Just call the game the way it’s supposed to be called and we’ll live with the results.” James Harden voiced his opinion about the officiating after Game 1. https://t.co/9GmtB2EjPp
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
After Game 1 loss to Warriors, Rockets' Mike D'Antoni weighs in on the officials not calling fouls on three-point shots: "They just came at halftime and said they missed them. They missed four of them. That's 12 foul shots." https://t.co/IA6lqeuvcv
Harden missed a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds. As he came down, he made contact with Draymond Green. In that case, Harden appeared to kick his legs out specifically to draw a foul on Green.
The Rockets' argument held more weight in other instances, however.
House of Highlights @HoHighlights
Harden was not happy about these close-outs by Klay + CP3 and Mike D'Antoni get techs after a no-call. 👀 https://t.co/p1hKXw1DsC
The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report from Game 1 on Monday. Regarding Harden's shot attempt late in the fourth quarter, the league determined Green "would have missed him if Harden hadn't extended his legs."
The report did, on the other hand, list three instances in which the officiating crew's decisions went against Houston.