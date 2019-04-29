Video: Warriors' Steve Kerr Jokingly Flops, Talks Rockets' Complaints at Presser

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had little sympathy for the Houston Rockets after some members of the Rockets criticized the officiating in Golden State's 104-100 win Sunday.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Kerr mimicked a flopping gesture and said the complaints cut both ways.

In their postgame press conferences, James Harden and Mike D'Antoni lamented what they thought were multiple missed calls by the referees. In particular, they focused on the instances when Warriors players closed out on a shooter and impeded on his landing area.

Harden missed a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds. As he came down, he made contact with Draymond Green. In that case, Harden appeared to kick his legs out specifically to draw a foul on Green.

The Rockets' argument held more weight in other instances, however.

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report from Game 1 on Monday. Regarding Harden's shot attempt late in the fourth quarter, the league determined Green "would have missed him if Harden hadn't extended his legs."

The report did, on the other hand, list three instances in which the officiating crew's decisions went against Houston.