Brendan Rodgers: Leicester Eager to Keep Youri Tielemans Amid Man United Rumours

Brendan Rodgers: Leicester Eager to Keep Youri Tielemans Amid Man United RumoursApril 29, 2019
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is confident "the club will do everything" to keep Youri Tielemans beyond the summer amid rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United.
According to Kristof Terreur of Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t The Sun's Nick Howson), United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued at £40 million.
Per Nick Mashiter of The Independent, Rodgers said:
"There will be dialogue between the clubs. He's clearly a player we would like to work with and I understand the fans enjoy watching a player like that.
"I'm sure the club will do everything they possibly can to bring him in. There are things he can't do but he's paid to create and score and he's doing that very well. It's important that you have players that are hungry to score and Youri has got that."
Rodgers spoke after Leicester's 3-0 win over Arsenal, in which Tielemans opened the scoring when he glanced a header past Bernd Leno.
It was the Belgium international's third goal in 11 matches for the Foxes since he arrived on loan from Monaco in January, and he has also produced five assists.
Scouted Football and football writer Matt Spiro observed the way the midfielder's game is more suited to Leicester and the Premier League than it was Ligue 1, where he struggled to show his best:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Tielemans has been a great pick-up for Leicester; his skillset balances out the team is a bit more. Comfortable receiving and releasing quickly, he adds tempo to their passing. His ability to move into space and attack the box from deep is something their midfield lacked too.
Matt Spiro @mattspiro
And this isn’t a pop at the PL or a suggestion Ligue 1 is tougher. It’s just different. French games are cagier, less gung-ho. Some players are more suited to certain leagues. Tielemans looks much better suited to England
Commentator Tim Long thinks he could be a shrewd buy for United, while Football.London's James Benge feels Arsenal should pursue him:
Tim Long 🎙 @timlongsports
Attitude, character, & personality need to fit the profile. Those are the things that are often overlooked & not easy to assess from the outside looking in. If that’s there too, then I’d do it. Think #MUFC need two CMs. The other can be more of a ball winner.
James Benge @jamesbenge
Hard to believe that in a window where Arsenal could have signed Youri Tielemans on loan they were so willing to put their eggs in a Denis Suarez-shaped basket. Tielemans just the sort of player Arsenal need in midfield & arguably better than any of the options for next season.
United have little creativity in midfield aside from Paul Pogba, and the Frenchman has struggled for consistency since his return to Old Trafford in 2016.
That's where Tielemans could come in, as he excels at picking out defence-splitting passes and has an eye for goal, too.
In his final season with Anderlecht, he netted 18 times in all competitions, ostensibly from a central midfield position.
Bringing him back on a permanent basis would be superb business from Leicester, who will be among the sides hoping to bridge the gap on the Premier League's top six next season.
He's an exciting prospect, and the better he performs during his loan spell at the King Power Stadium, the more competition the Foxes will have this summer.
