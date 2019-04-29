Brendan Rodgers: Leicester Eager to Keep Youri Tielemans Amid Man United Rumours

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is confident "the club will do everything" to keep Youri Tielemans beyond the summer amid rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United.

According to Kristof Terreur of Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t The Sun's Nick Howson), United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued at £40 million.

Per Nick Mashiter of The Independent, Rodgers said:

"There will be dialogue between the clubs. He's clearly a player we would like to work with and I understand the fans enjoy watching a player like that.

"I'm sure the club will do everything they possibly can to bring him in. There are things he can't do but he's paid to create and score and he's doing that very well. It's important that you have players that are hungry to score and Youri has got that."

Rodgers spoke after Leicester's 3-0 win over Arsenal, in which Tielemans opened the scoring when he glanced a header past Bernd Leno.

It was the Belgium international's third goal in 11 matches for the Foxes since he arrived on loan from Monaco in January, and he has also produced five assists.

Scouted Football and football writer Matt Spiro observed the way the midfielder's game is more suited to Leicester and the Premier League than it was Ligue 1, where he struggled to show his best:

Commentator Tim Long thinks he could be a shrewd buy for United, while Football.London's James Benge feels Arsenal should pursue him:

United have little creativity in midfield aside from Paul Pogba, and the Frenchman has struggled for consistency since his return to Old Trafford in 2016.

That's where Tielemans could come in, as he excels at picking out defence-splitting passes and has an eye for goal, too.

In his final season with Anderlecht, he netted 18 times in all competitions, ostensibly from a central midfield position.

Bringing him back on a permanent basis would be superb business from Leicester, who will be among the sides hoping to bridge the gap on the Premier League's top six next season.

He's an exciting prospect, and the better he performs during his loan spell at the King Power Stadium, the more competition the Foxes will have this summer.