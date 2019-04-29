Nedum Onuoha Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Trash Talk Is 'Unacceptable'

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha refused to accept an apology from L.A. Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his trash talk, which he said was "unacceptable."

Ibrahimovic clashed with Onuoha during Galaxy's 2-1 win over Real on Sunday.

KSL's Jeremiah Jensen relayed Onuoha's comments to Real Salt Lake reporter Samantha Yarock and footage of a confrontation between the pair after the match:

Per Goal's Chris Burton, the 32-year-old said:

"He came here to apologise after the game because from 60 minutes in, he's saying to me he's going to do me, he's going to hurt me for that game and this is the guy who's the face of the MLS as he calls himself, but this is the way he plays on the field.

"So I don't care. You don't say that on the field. I'm not going to accept his apologies. It's unacceptable."

Ibrahimovic scored the winner on Sunday after Donny Toia had cancelled out Uriel Antuna's opener at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The win reduced the gap on Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC to one point.

However, rather than celebrate, he immediately went to shout at former Manchester City centre-back Onuoha:

Per Burton, the 37-year-old, who joined Galaxy from Manchester United last year, told reporters after the match:

"What happens on the field, stays on the field.

"I like to feel alive. I like when it becomes duels and that because sometimes, not that I fall asleep, but I don't feel alive if they don't activate me.

"They need to activate me or else it becomes too easy. I know me. When I get angry I feel good."

The Swede has started the 2019 season like he ended the 2018 campaign, in superb form.

His strike was his eighth in seven MLS matches this year and took his tally overall to 30 goals in 34 appearances for Galaxy.