Matthijs de Ligt Hasn't Made a Decision on Barcelona, Has 'No Idea' About Future

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt said he has not yet made a decision on his future amid rumours linking him with Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Per Sport, De Ligt is one of Barcelona's "priorities" in the transfer market, but when asked about his future on Instagram, he said:

"I haven't chosen yet so I have no idea, I'm only focused on the end of the season. There's lot to play for so first we want to finish this season well."

De Ligt's Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong has already been secured by Barcelona, and he'll head to the Camp Nou this summer for an initial €75 million (£65 million).

The defender does not expect to cost as large a fee if he moves on, too.

"I don't think that they will send me for more money than Frenkie," he said. "Normally they pay more for a midfielder. But I don't have any idea, that's up to Ajax, I don't decide it. Frenkie went for a fair amount and we'll see."

De Ligt, 19, has been catching the eye of Europe's elite for some time, and the attention on him has only increased this season amid an excellent campaign from Ajax.

He has helped the Dutch side sit atop the Eredivisie on goal difference with two matches remaining.

He also played a key role in Ajax reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by scoring the decisive goal against Juventus in the last round:

ESPN's David Cartlidge was among many impressed by the youngster after his performance in Turin:

De Ligt's showings against Juventus came after he had captained Ajax to a 5-3 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the round of 16, which included a 4-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has already achieved a great deal in his short career:

Of the clubs linked with De Ligt, Barcelona would be the most natural fit. Centre-backs who are comfortable on the ball and confident in bringing it out from the back often thrive at the Camp Nou, and De Ligt is as technically accomplished as he's good at defending.

That team-mate De Jong is joining might also appeal. The pair already have chemistry with one another, and a familiar face in the squad could help him settle quicker in his new surroundings.