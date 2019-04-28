Pete Alonso: Mets Owe Fan Beer Who Accidentally Dumped His on Ryan Braun

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Fan interference is usually not rewarded, but New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wants to help out the fan who helped him get a triple.

In the first inning of Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the rookie hit a line drive off the wall. It might have been caught, by Ryan Braun, but a fan at Citi Field dropped his beer on the Brewers left fielder.

It ended up being a triple and he came around to score in a 5-2 win.

"If I could, I would've bought him a beer," Alonso said of the fan after the game, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "The Mets need to get that guy a beer, or a free drink voucher."

Considering beer gets pretty expensive at baseball games, it's the least they can do just to replace the spilled alcohol.

Still, you probably don't want to encourage too many more situations like this one.