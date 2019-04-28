Video: Warriors' Draymond Green Responds to James Harden's Criticism of Refs

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn't want to hear about James Harden's complaints following the Warriors' 104-100 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday.

Harden told reporters during his postgame press conference he just wants a "fair chance" from the referees, alluding to what he believed to be a lack of fouls called against Golden State. Green countered that it's a two-way street.

Harden had an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds, but his three-pointer was well wide of the mark.

Although Harden clearly made contact with Green, Bay Area News Group's Dieter Kurtenbach highlighted how the reigning MVP didn't exactly go straight up and down with his jump shot. He appeared to go out of his way to draw a possible foul:

Harden and his Rockets teammates do, however, have strong arguments that the officiating crew missed multiple fouls on Warriors players for impeding the shooter's landing area.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said in his postgame press conference the referees came up to him at halftime and told him they failed to properly whistle multiple fouls on Golden State.

Harden's and D'Antoni's comments won't change the outcome of Game 1. They may alter how the rest of the series is officiated, however.

It's a pretty common approach, especially in the postseason. A coach will complain about his star player's failure to draw enough fouls in hopes those complaints don't fall on deaf ears.

Plenty of people inside Houston's locker room will believe the Rockets would've won were it not for the missed fouls. To put a more positive spin on the result, they nearly walked out of Oracle Arena with a victory despite Harden shooting 9-of-28 from the floor and 4-of-16 from three-point range.

If Harden plays more like his usual self, how the referees handle the series will be a non-factor.