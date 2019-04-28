Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gives Injury Updates on Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Eric Bailly will miss the rest of Manchester United's season after injuring his knee during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford couldn't complete 90 minutes against the Blues because of an ongoing shoulder problem.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed Bailly's status during an interview with Sky Sports (h/t Michael Plant of United's official website): "He will need a scan tomorrow, but I don't think it is the worst kind of knee injury you can have. He will be out for the rest of the season, but I don't think we will see him again before the start of next season."

Solskjaer also provided a positive update on Rashford, who needed to be withdrawn in the second half: "Rashy's struggled with his shoulder, and he came through an hour but couldn't do more."

Solskjaer will hope Rashford's problem is something minor the England international can quickly shake off. United's ongoing struggle for goals makes the 21-year-old somebody Solskjaer will want to rely on during the season's final two weeks.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Juan Mata's 11th-minute goal against former club Chelsea ended a barren run in front of goal stretching across three matches in all competitions. Two of those games, a 4-0 defeat away to Everton and a 2-0 derby loss at home to Manchester City, damaged United's chances of finishing in the top four.

Those scores also reflected a growing defensive frailty that's afflicted United during business end of the campaign. Bailly had the chance to solve the problem when he was handed a rare start by Solskjaer.

To his credit, the former Villarreal man performed well before injury during his first start since he appeared against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions last 16 back in March.

Bailly was substituted early on that night, a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford, while injuries have been a persistent problem for the Ivory Coast international since he joined the club in 2016. Numerous setbacks have denied a United a centre-back who offers more pace, power and natural athleticism than any other defender on the books.

Those qualities are why Bailly continues to attract interest despite struggling. United's Premier League rivals Arsenal are said to be keen, as are Ligue 1 outfit Lyon, per Joshua Jones of The Sun.

It would be a shame for Bailly's troubled United career to be closed by yet another injury. Keeping him may be a problem, though, especially if the club isn't playing Champions League football next season.

Games away to already relegated Huddersfield Town and home to struggling Cardiff City still give United a chance. Yet those prospects would look better still with Rashford fit and firing and Bailly fortifying things at the back.