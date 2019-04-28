Video: Watch Albert Pujols Pass Barry Bonds for 3rd on MLB's All-Time RBI List

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 28: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels stands on base after knocking in two runs during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. With those two RBI's Pujols surpassed Barry Bonds to become third on the all-time RBI list. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

With a two-run double in the first inning Sunday, Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols moved into third place on MLB's all-time RBI list.

Pujols gave the Angels an early 2-0 lead with a ground ball down the third base line off Kansas City Royals starter Homer Bailey.

As a result, the 10-time All-Star passed Barry Bonds, with only 89 RBI separating him from Alex Rodriguez in second place.

Hank Aaron is the RBI king, driving in 2,297 runs over his Hall of Fame career. Pujols' chances of chasing down Aaron will likely depend on whether the Angels are willing to make him an everyday member of their starting lineup.

Pujols is under contract for two more years, earning $59 million. Getting 300 more RBI won't be easy for the 39-year-old, but it is attainable if he appears in 140-plus games in 2020 and 2021.

Regardless of where he ultimately lands on the RBI list, Pujols will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible for enshrinement in Cooperstown, New York.

