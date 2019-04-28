Video: Watch Albert Pujols Pass Barry Bonds for 3rd on MLB's All-Time RBI List

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

With a two-run double in the first inning Sunday, Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols moved into third place on MLB's all-time RBI list.

Pujols gave the Angels an early 2-0 lead with a ground ball down the third base line off Kansas City Royals starter Homer Bailey.

As a result, the 10-time All-Star passed Barry Bonds, with only 89 RBI separating him from Alex Rodriguez in second place.

Hank Aaron is the RBI king, driving in 2,297 runs over his Hall of Fame career. Pujols' chances of chasing down Aaron will likely depend on whether the Angels are willing to make him an everyday member of their starting lineup.

Pujols is under contract for two more years, earning $59 million. Getting 300 more RBI won't be easy for the 39-year-old, but it is attainable if he appears in 140-plus games in 2020 and 2021.

Regardless of where he ultimately lands on the RBI list, Pujols will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible for enshrinement in Cooperstown, New York.