Mets Designate Travis d'Arnaud for Assignment; Catcher Has .087 BA to Start 2019

The New York Mets announced Sunday that struggling catcher Travis d'Arnaud has been designated for assignment, while fellow catcher Tomas Nido has been recalled from Triple-A.

The 30-year-old d'Arnaud has had a rough 2019 campaign, hitting just .087 with two RBI in 10 games. His on-base percentage isn't much better (.160), while his OPS sits at .247.

To put those numbers in perspective, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is hitting .111 with a homer and an RBI this season. His four total bases are more than the two d'Arnaud has managed.

He was booed several times during the team's 8-6 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field, including when he tried to stretch a single into a double in the seventh inning but was thrown out instead. Pete Alonso's three-run homer later in the inning only exacerbated the base-running error.

"It was an accumulation of everything along with me probably being a little too aggressive down by four runs in that situation," d'Arnaud said, per Brian Heyman of Newsday. "Because if he came up with the bases loaded, we tie the game instead of being down by one."

"They want me to play better," d'Arnaud added of the the team's fans booing him. "I understand. I've got to play better, and I'm just going to keep working."

The catcher was once one of the more promising prospects in baseball, but injuries and inconsistent play have instead defined his career to this point. He's appeared in 100 or more games just twice.

He played in just four games last season after suffering a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow which required Tommy John surgery. The Mets then re-signed him on a one-year deal over the winter.

Despite his struggles, d'Arnaud said Saturday he's only focused on improvement.

"It's not where I want it to be," he said of his performance thus far this season. "But all I can do is just keep working and try to keep a shorter swing and try defensively to just keep working on everything as much as you can, and when it's your time to go, just be ready to go."

As for his replacement on the roster, Nido is hitting .289 with with four RBI for Triple-A Syracuse in 12 games this season. He'll serve as Wilson Ramos' backup.