Spurs Rumors: Gregg Popovich 'No Doubt' Will Return, Says Anonymous Staffer

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is unlikely to call it quits after a 90-86 Game 7 loss to the second-seeded Denver Nuggets on Saturday in the opening round of the 2019 NBA playoffs.

A Spurs staffer told Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News he had "no doubt" Popovich would return to the team next season.

Popovich's contract expired after this season, and the 70-year-old has coached 23 seasons for the Spurs, but he has given no indication he plans to end his coaching career.

