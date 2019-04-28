Spurs Rumors: Gregg Popovich 'No Doubt' Will Return, Says Anonymous Staffer

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 120-103. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is unlikely to call it quits after a 90-86 Game 7 loss to the second-seeded Denver Nuggets on Saturday in the opening round of the 2019 NBA playoffs.

A Spurs staffer told Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News he had "no doubt" Popovich would return to the team next season.

Popovich's contract expired after this season, and the 70-year-old has coached 23 seasons for the Spurs, but he has given no indication he plans to end his coaching career.

                

