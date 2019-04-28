Thorgan Hazard Confirms Dortmund Agreement; Liverpool 'Not on His Mind'

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Borussia Monchengladbach star Thorgan Hazard has confirmed rumours he's on his way to Borussia Dortmund, saying he has a personal agreement with BVB and that they now have to agree to a deal with his current club.

The Belgian also told VTM the speculation linking him to Liverpool was baseless, as he never talked to the Reds (h/t sports writer Kristof Terreur):

Hazard's move to Dortmund has been rumoured for some time, but The Sun recently reported Arsenal were also keeping an eye on him:

The 26-year-old left Chelsea for Monchengladbach in 2014, joining the Germans on loan before completing a permanent switch. He never got much of a chance at Stamford Bridge and spent time on loan in Belgium before the move to the Bundesliga.

He's blossomed into a star winger at Monchengladbach, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists in the Bundesliga this season. He finished last season with 10 goals.

Here is a look at what makes him special:

Hazard's versatility means he can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, although he does his best work on the right. That would make him an ideal replacement for Christian Pulisic, who is set to join Chelsea in the summer.

Eden Hazard's younger brother has bags of experience in the German top flight and shouldn't take much time to adapt to his new surroundings. He's a more productive player than Pulisic at this stage of his career so would likely be an upgrade on the American for now.

His previous time in England did not go well, so it's no surprise to see him opt for a longer stay in Germany.

Liverpool already have an established front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, so he likely would have been a depth option at Anfield, even if minutes were available.