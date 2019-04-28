Dortmund Rule Out Jadon Sancho Sale Again Amid Manchester United Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc has once again ruled out a transfer for Jadon Sancho this summer, amid persistent rumours linking the star winger with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Zorc spoke to Sky Germany after the 4-2 loss against FC Schalke on Saturday (h/t sports writer Ronan Murphy):

He has repeatedly denied the speculation, including in an interview with Sport Bild in March (h/t Goal's Will Kent).

Kent linked the Red Devils to the 19-year-old, while Bild reported his signing has become a priority for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (h/t AS' Pedro Iranzo).

While Dortmund remain adamant the star winger won't be going anywhere, sports writers like Sam Pilger have continued to speculate about his future. He believes Sancho will end up at Old Trafford this summer:

Formerly of Manchester City, Sancho left for Germany in search of more first-team opportunities in 2017. That proved to be a fantastic decision, as the youngster has blossomed into one of Europe's most promising forwards at Westfalenstadion.

Already a full England international, he has been a key member of a BVB side pushing Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title. His passing ability has been on full display:

He has also scored an impressive 11 goals in the German top division this season.

The Bundesliga's official YouTube channel profiled the rising star, pointing out that his dribbling skills and athletic ability are part of what make him special:

Given his rapid development and tremendous upside, it's easy to see why the likes of United and Real would be interested. The former have struggled for quality wing play for years, while Los Blancos are expected to spend big after their disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

BVB are already set to lose Christian Pulisic to Chelsea in the summer, however, and will be eager to keep hold of their biggest talent for as long as possible. They have done a sublime job of developing him, and will try to convince him his growth will continue best in Dortmund.

Sancho escaped City to earn senior playing time, something Dortmund have offered him in abundance. Another season in Germany seems likely, but that won't stop the giants of European football pitching offers.