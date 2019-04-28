Hatem Ben Arfa Trolls PSG with 'Remontada' Jab After Coupe de France Upset

Hatem Ben Arfa Trolls PSG with 'Remontada' Jab After Coupe de France UpsetApril 28, 2019
Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Hatem Ben Arfa took aim at his old club after upsetting Les Parisiens in the Coupe de France final with Rennes, saying the Ligue 1 champions are "used to" comebacks and referring to the infamous Remontada against Barcelona.
Per LP (h/t Get French Football News), the former Nice and Newcastle man didn't hold back after Rennes completed their comeback, tying things up after going down 2-0 before winning on penalties:
He added more in an interview with RMC (h/t GFFN):
Get French Football News @GFFN
Hatem Ben Arfa: “One day, like me, Adrien Rabiot will come up against PSG. I have nothing against the club, just those who run it.” (RMC)
Ben Arfa spent two seasons in the French capital but wasn't used often in his debut season before being completely frozen out in the 2017-18 campaign. Per Sky Sports (h/t Goal's Joe Wright), he decided to sue PSG earlier this year for how they treated him.
PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi seemed far from happy when the Rennes forward tried to shake his hand after the game:
The 32-year-old scored the first penalty for the underdogs in the shootout, with Christopher Nkunku missing to hand Rennes the trophy. Dani Alves and Neymar had given Les Parisiens a two-goal lead before the midway point of the first half, but a Presnel Kimpembe own goal and Mexer header tied things up. Kylian Mbappe was sent off in extra time.
Ben Arfa had to fight back tears after the shootout:
GFFN Match Zone @GFFNMatchZone
Hatem Ben Arfa was ostracised from the PSG squad for most of his time in Paris but tonight he celebrates in tears as Rennes beat PSG on penalties to win the Coupe de France, their first title since the 1970’s Some might say this was poetic justice for HBA #SRFCPSG https://t.co/KkBMZT9Gfm
He has scored seven goals in Ligue 1 this season, rediscovering some of the form he showed at Nice that made PSG bring him to the French capital.
Ben Arfa was on the books at the club in March 2017, when Barcelona completed one of the greatest comebacks in UEFA Champions League history. Having lost the first leg of their tie 4-0 in Paris, the Blaugrana scored three goals after the 85th minute to win 6-1 at the Camp Nou:
Known as the Remontada, which is Spanish for comeback, it has haunted the French club ever since:
Get French Football News @GFFN
PSG paralysed on the big occasions this season - psychological damage suffered from the Remontada remains a key factor, Manchester United’s Parc des Princes heist, 5-1 defeat to Lille, Coupe de la Ligue elimination vs. Guingamp... a lot of disappointment in Tuchel’s 1st season.
After winning every piece of domestic silverware available last season, PSG will end the 2018-19 campaign with just one major trophy, the Ligue 1 title. They also won the Trophee des Champions at the start of the season.
