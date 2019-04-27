Joel Embiid: I Didn't Show Up Like Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam in Game 1 Loss

Following the Philadelphia 76ers' 108-95 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Joel Embiid didn't mince words about what happened to his team. 

Speaking to reporters, the Sixers star cited his poor performance and the outstanding effort from Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam as the difference in the game:

Embiid had his worst contest of the postseason with 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting. It was the second time in 13 career playoff games he has shot under 30 percent from the field. 

Leonard and Siakam were the only Raptors players to reach double figures in scoring. Normally that would be a good thing for the opposing team, but they accounted for 74 points on 28-of-38 shooting. 

Despite a rough start to the series, it's just one game for the 76ers. Embiid will have his chance to get things back on track in Game 2 on Monday.     

