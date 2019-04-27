NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Rockets vs. Warriors Dates, Times, TV Info Released

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, defends against Houston Rockets' James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NBA released the schedule for the highly anticipated playoff rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols tweeted out the full schedule for Games 1-4 as well as Game 5, 6 and 7 if necessary:

The Warriors and Rockets met in a classic series last season in the Western Conference Finals, when Golden State overcame a 3-2 series deficit to win in seven games before sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

       

