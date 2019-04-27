Look: Mets Fans Line Up for Noah Syndergaard Game of Thrones Bobbleheads

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New York Mets fans lined up outside Citi Field on Saturday hours before the start of the Mets' game against the Milwaukee Brewers in hopes of getting a Noah Syndergaard Game of Thrones bobblehead.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo took the following photo at around 3 p.m. ET, which was more than four hours before the game's first pitch:

The Mets tweeted a sneak peak at the bobblehead Saturday, which features Syndergaard sitting on the iron throne:

Only the first 25,000 fans to go through the gates at Citi Field will receive the bobblehead, which explains the early line.

Fittingly, Syndergaard will be on the mound for the Mets on Saturday, while Brandon Woodruff will start for the Brewers. While New York is off to a decent start this season at 13-12, Syndergaard has struggled.

The 26-year-old righty is 1-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 29 innings after going 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA last season.

New York will undoubtedly need Syndergaard to turn it around in the coming weeks and months to reclaim its own version of the iron throne by winning the National League East for the first time since 2015.