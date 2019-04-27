Jadon Sancho Struck By Projectile From Fan During Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho was hit by an object thrown from the stands as Borussia Dortmund were beaten 4-2 by rivals Schalke 04 in an eventful Ruhr derby in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Dortmund attacking midfielder is said to have been hit by a lighter launched from the away section:

Sancho had helped Dortmund take the lead at Signal Iduna Park by teeing up Mario Gotze.

However, goals from Daniel Caligiuri and Salif Sane put the visitors in front before the break. Things got worse for the hosts when Marco Reus was shown a straight red card on the hour mark, and Caligiuri added his second direct from a free-kick two minutes later.



Dortmund went down to nine men after right-back Marius Wolf was red-carded on 65 minutes. The home side still got a goal back from Axel Witsel late on, before Breel Embolo's 86th-minute goal finished things in Schalke's favour.

It means Dortmund could fall four points adrift of Bayern with three games left if Die Roten win away to FC Nuremberg on Sunday.

Earlier, Sancho was understandably euphoric after a goal contribution that earned the teenage England international a rare landmark:

One more assist is just another notable moment for a player who has put together a remarkable season since moving to the German top flight last summer. Now Sancho's potential is earning him some lofty plaudits.

His performances are also encouraging links with the biggest clubs on the continent, including Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are reportedly keen, with manager Zinedine Zidane an admirer of the former Manchester City academy star's ability, according to German publication Bild (h/t AS).

Keeping a rising talent will be key to Dortmund's chances of competing with Bayern Munich beyond this season. Sancho has established himself as the creative fulcrum of manager Lucien Favre's team, and his development is best served by staying in Germany a little while longer.