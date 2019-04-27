Watch Pete Carroll Take Shirt off After DK Metcalf Comes to Interview Shirtless

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf certainly made an impression on Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll during his interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Metcalf's physique helped make him an internet sensation. Carroll got to see that physique in person when the former Rebels star arrived shirtless for his interview with Seattle.

"Kind of pissed me off, so I took my shirt off too," Carroll said Friday, per Aaron Levine of Q13 Fox in Seattle. "Not for long."

The team shared a video from the surreal scene:

The Seahawks selected Metcalf with the 64th overall pick of the 2019 draft. Carroll and general manager John Schneider had an emotional phone call with Metcalf when informing him he was coming off the board.

Metcalf caught 67 passes for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years at Ole Miss. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 4 wideout in the 2019 draft class, comparing him to Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

B/R's Mike Tanier gave Seattle an A grade for taking Metcalf with the final pick of the second round.