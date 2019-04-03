NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Wide ReceiversApril 3, 2019
NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Wide Receivers
After 11 months of evaluation, conversations with scouts and coaches, and endless nights on the road or at games, our staff is finally ready to answer the burning questions surrounding the 2019 NFL draft.
Who is the best overall player? How about the best at each position?
The NFL Draft 400 series is here to figure that out.
The top 400 players were tracked, scouted, graded and ranked with help from scouting assistants Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown. We viewed tape of a minimum of three games per player—the same standard NFL teams use.
Oftentimes, we saw every play from a prospect over the last two years. That led to the below grades, rankings and scouting reports.
The grades are based on strengths and weaknesses, with a pro-player comparison added to match the prospect's style or fit in the pros. The top 400 players will be broken down position by position for easy viewing before the release of a top-400 big board before the April 25-27 draft.
In the case of a tie, players were ranked based on their overall grade in our top 400.
Grading Scale
At the end of each scouting report, you'll see a final grade that falls somewhere between 4.00 and 9.00. This scale comes from the teaching I received from Charley Casserly, Michael Lombardi and other former and current NFL front-office personnel.
This applies to all positions.
|Grade
|Label
|9.00
|Elite—No. 1 pick
|8.00-8.99
|All-Pro—Rare Talent
|7.50-7.99
|Round 1—Pro Bowl Potential
|7.00-7.49
|Round 1—Top-15 Player Potential
|6.50-6.99
|Round 2—Rookie Impact/Future Starter
|6.00-6.49
|Round 3—Rookie Impact/Future Starter
|5.80-5.99
|Round 3-4—Future Starter
|5.70-5.79
|Round 4—Backup Caliber
|5.60-5.69
|Round 5—Backup Caliber
|5.30-5.59
|Round 6—Backup Caliber
|5.10-5.25
|Round 7—Backup Caliber
|5.00
|Priority Free Agent
|4.50-4.99
|Camp Player
56. Trenton Irwin, Stanford
STRENGTHS
—Strong hands with reliable, consistent grabs and almost no drops on his tape.
—Tracks the ball well in the air and has a natural feel for body positioning; adjusts to balls thrown high or low.
—Routes are crisp and timing is superb; can get open with footwork and alignment.
—Helps his quarterback by working back to the ball and making himself a big target over the middle.
WEAKNESSES
—Torn knee ligament in January makes it possible he will miss rookie season.
—Speed is average on tape, and didn't get a chance to test at the combine or pro day to prove doubters wrong.
—Not a downfield threat and can struggle to break free from speedy cover men.
—Lean frame (6'2", 204 lbs) with average agility make it likely NFL cornerbacks will have the size and speed to keep him locked up in coverage.
OVERALL
A former child actor, Trenton Irwin has flashes that indicate he could be a future NFL starter, but he has to prove he's healthy enough to get back onto the field and then work his way into a lineup as a special teams and depth receiver.
GRADE: 4.90 (CAMP PLAYER)
PRO COMPARISON: Adam Humphries
55. Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic
STRENGTHS
—Deep threat with good speed to run past defenders; can take the attention of safeties and require double coverage.
—Looks like a natural athlete in movements down the field; runs with a light, graceful gait and has some wiggle to his hips.
—Adjusts well to the ball in the air and plays it like a center fielder who's looking over his shoulder to find it.
—Makes smooth transitions with the ball in his hands and can shake defenders with yards-after-catch skills.
WEAKNESSES
—Very small player at 5'11" and 160 pounds; will struggle to beat press coverage and work on physical routes. Hands (8¾") fall under the NFL threshold of nine inches.
—Left West Virginia after a fallout with the coaching staff.
—Route running is sloppy and lacks sharp footwork; has average agility and no play strength.
—Small body gives way to weak play style with low effort at times on routes and when going after the ball in the air.
—Too many drops on tape.
OVERALL
Jovon Durante has enough traits as a deep-ball threat that teams will to give him a look as a potential depth receiver and return man. He needs to work on play strength and toughness, but if given time to develop, he could become a nice downfield threat.
GRADE: 4.90 (CAMP PLAYER)
PRO COMPARISON: Deontay Burnett
54. Dredrick Snelson, UCF
STRENGTHS
—Yards-after-catch receiver who can make tacklers look silly with his speed and open-field moves.
—Able to get behind defenders downfield and can stretch the seam as a deep threat.
—His quick feet and athletic ability can be tools in route running.
—Puts his body in harm's way and will make contested plays in traffic.
WEAKNESSES
—Played in an offense with limited route tree (screens and vertical routes).
—Doesn't fight for contested catches.
—Not a committed blocker.
—Struggles to release against jam.
OVERALL
Dredrick Snelson was a two-year starter and productive receiver at UCF. Still, he was a surprise entry into the draft. He has the tools to make it in the NFL but didn't get a combine invite. He needs to fight for more completions and work on his route running.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Ted Ginn Jr.
53. Jamarius Way, South Alabama
STRENGTHS
—Big, (6'3", 215 lbs) physical receiver in routes, while making grabs and after the catch.
—Too difficult of a target to jam at the line of scrimmage.
—Large catch radius; snatches the ball with his hands; will extend away from his frame to make plays.
—Too strong for corners and safeties to bring down after the catch; will run through press coverage.
WEAKNESSES
—Maturity issues that show up on film with penalties and tantrums.
—Overlooks the small aspects of the game (route running, blocking, focus) and must learn the position's intricacies.
—Heavy feet in routes and after the catch; only timed at 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
—Separation issues against Sun Belt talent bring concerns about his NFL transition.
OVERALL
Jamarius Way is a large target who has the ability to catch a range of throws. Not many college corners could get Way off his game, but he was a master of doing it for them. He became frustrated too often and was even penalized for it. He needs to keep his temper in check, or he'll be out of the NFL quickly.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Terrence Williams
52. Nyqwan Murray, Florida State
STRENGTHS
—Above-average quickness off the line of scrimmage to avoid press coverage.
—Willing to put his body on the line to make the grab; see his Florida touchdown catch from 2017 as evidence.
—Dangerous after the catch and can slip around defenders in space.
—Can win vertical routes despite 5'10", 191-pound size thanks to good burst off the line.
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks burst in his routes, which allows corners to catch up; will NFL defenders stick to him in phase (man coverage with the defensive back on his hip)?
—Small frame has already been beaten up in the ACC.
—Slow 40 time even though he plays faster than the 4.63 he ran at combine.
—Questionable work ethic doesn't have coaches lining up to sing his praises.
OVERALL
Nyqwan Murray is an undersized receiver who can beat corners deep off the line of scrimmage. Although he is small, he has shown the ability to climb the ladder and put his body on the line to make the catch. He has value as a slot receiver and potential return man.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Travis Benjamin
51. Emmanuel Butler, Northern Arizona
STRENGTHS
—Adequate height and weight (6'3", 217 lbs) with the ability to play outside the hashes.
—Catches the ball away from his body and uses his length well to give quarterbacks a big strike zone.
—Uses his body to keep corners on his back hip with the ball in the air.
—Excellent length with 33-inch arms and 10⅛-inch hand size.
WEAKNESSES
—Shoulder injury suffered in 2017 must be vetted.
—Struggled to separate against lower-level talent and doesn't have top-end speed to run off NFL cornerbacks or become a vertical threat.
—Slow in and out of breaks with heavy feet.
—Not a threat for yards after the catch.
OVERALL
Emmanuel Butler had a productive career before he lost most of his 2017 season to a shoulder injury. When he returned for 2018, many expected a big year from him, but that didn't happen. Butler is an outside receiver who lacks the ability to play vertically and couldn't separate against lower-level competition.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Josh Malone
50. Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina
STRENGTHS
—Speedy player who can impact the game as a runner, receiver or return man. Got plenty of touches at North Carolina.
—Plays fast with good acceleration and vision to make plays in the open field.
—Stretches the field but also has quickness and balance to make plays underneath.
—Gets off the ground and makes plays in the air, showing good leaping skills and body control.
—Should win a return job immediately.
WEAKNESSES
—Developmental prospect whose route tree needs work.
—More athlete than wide receiver.
—Weak at the line of scrimmage when pressed and can struggle to get free when jammed.
—Poor play strength means he won't fight for 50-50 balls or break tackles in yards-after-catch situations.
OVERALL
Anthony Ratliff-Williams is a speedy, athletic receiver who's best as a return man but can impact the game with jet sweeps, Wildcat runs and catches on quick passes that allow him to utilize his speed and open-field running ability.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Corey Coleman
49. Jakobi Meyers, North Carolina State
STRENGTHS
—Productive wide receiver after moving from quarterback.
—Uses quick feet to create separation off the line and in his routes.
—Can work underneath and back to the quarterback while other targets work deep.
—Good body control to adjust to poorly thrown balls.
WEAKNESSES
—Average size, average speed, average hands.
—At 6'2", 203 pounds, Meyers needed to run better than a 4.6 40 at the combine.
—Not a vertical threat.
—Was his production (92 receptions, 1,047 yards in 2018) a result of his ability or the offensive scheme?
OVERALL
Jakobi Meyers is a jack-of-all-trades receiver. His tape and measurables won't wow anyone, but he showed flashes of what he may become with NFL coaching. After being recruited as a quarterback, Meyers made the position change to wide receiver and showcased talent that just needs development.
GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)
PRO COMPARISON: Chris Conley
48. John Ursua, Hawaii
STRENGTHS
—Productive receiver from the slot who runs sharp routes and has good short-area athleticism.
—Agile with good body control; impressed at his pro day with a three-cone time of 6.77 seconds and a short-shuttle of 4.08 seconds.
—Has play strength to explode out of his stance and run through press coverage at his route stem.
—Tracks the ball well over the middle and will extend to make high/low catches on the move.
—Has ability as a deep threat from the slot and gets downfield in a hurry with above-average ball-tracking skills.
WEAKNESSES
—Worked primarily from the slot in college and will be tested on the outside against top-end cornerbacks.
—Battled a hamstring injury throughout the predraft process.
—Undersized player at 5'9", 178 pounds.
—Drops are a potential deal-breaker; he lets too many balls into his frame, struggles with juggled catches and loses focus, leading to drops.
OVERALL
An underclassman declaration, John Ursua had a breakout season with 89 catches for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns for Hawaii in 2018, but his average size and lack of a combine invite make his draft prospects thin.
GRADE: 5.10 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: John Brown
47. Ryan Davis, Auburn
STRENGTHS
—Captain at Auburn, and Tigers coaches highly recommend him.
—Dangerous with the ball in his hands. Immediate option at returner.
—Excels in underneath routes and working back to the quarterback; high football IQ after playing quarterback in high school.
—Quick, shifty feet make him hard to tackle and jam.
WEAKNESSES
—Undersized (5'10", 189 lbs) slot receiver in a deep undersized-slot receiver draft.
—Most of his catches came on screens and jet-sweep tosses. Catches and runs like a running back.
—Ran a limited number of routes at Auburn and will need time and coaching to develop.
—Seldom used as a vertical target and offers little down the field.
OVERALL
Ryan Davis is more of an offensive weapon than a receiver, and different teams will view that as a positive or a negative. The route tree at Auburn is not the most complex, and many of the Tigers' receivers enter the NFL as underdeveloped route-runners. Davis is exceptional at turning short throws into large gains and is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches it. Look for teams to take a late-round flier on a boom-or-bust player.
GRADE: 5.10 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Curtis Samuel
46. Jazz Ferguson, Northwestern State
STRENGTHS
—Big target at 6'5", 227 pounds with excellent reach and playing power.
—Uses his body and size to shield defenders from the ball. Puts himself in "rebound" position to high-point the ball. Immediate red-zone target.
—Hard to bring down.
—Catches the ball in traffic and tracks well over his shoulder.
WEAKNESSES
—Struggled to create separation at FCS level. Upright runner with little bend.
—Failed drug test and academic issues led to transfer from LSU.
—Couldn't get on the field at LSU (played just one game) and struggled against big-time opponents.
OVERALL
The brother of Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson, Jazz is built like an edge-rusher too. Jazz dominated in his one season at the FCS level but struggled to get snaps at LSU and later took a suspension—which resulted in his transfer to Northwestern State. Ferguson can provide a red-zone target immediately. His ability to high-point and play well against press coverage will make him difficult to guard inside the 20-yard line.
GRADE: 5.10 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Devin Funchess
45. Jamal Custis, Syracuse
STRENGTHS
—Huge receiver at 6'4", 214 lbs; 33⅞-inch arms, 10⅞-inch hands.
—Has the long speed (4.5 40) to be a dangerous vertical target.
—Is a red-zone dream with his size.
—Creates a huge catch radius and target with his length and body control.
WEAKNESSES
—Missed a lot of games at Syracuse, playing in just 21 over four years. Was never very productive.
—Long-striding, upright running in routes make him a vertical-only target.
—Lets the ball, and defensive backs, get into his big frame.
—Ineffective outside blocker in run and screen game.
—Route breaks are stiff and too tall; doesn't sink his hips or win with light feet.
OVERALL
Syracuse's Jamal Custis looks like a tight end but runs like a receiver. He will create a huge mismatch problem in the red zone with his big body and long arms. The questions come from his lack of playing time and production—64 catches, 1,048 yards, eight scores in four years—at Syracuse.
GRADE: 5.15 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Matthews
44. Jaylen Smith, Louisville
STRENGTHS
—Exceptional height (6'2"), weight (219 lbs) and speed (4.47 40) for position.
—Aggressive at the catch point and will fight to win contested balls.
—Not an easy task to knock him off his route.
—Outside receiver with red-zone potential.
WEAKNESSES
—Inconsistent play.
—Speed looked good at the combine but quickness remains an issue.
—Labors in and out of route breaks.
—Not a polished route-runner. Struggled to separate against quick corners.
OVERALL
When Jaylen Smith looks good, he looks excellent. The questions surrounding his game come from inconsistencies during his time at Louisville and his ability to get open with route running. Smith is a rare outside target with above-average height and speed that will make him a vertical threat.
GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Michael Floyd
43. Penny Hart, Georgia State
STRENGTHS
—Lateral quickness at the line of scrimmage and in routes.
—Ability to create on jet sweeps, screens and after the catch.
—Able to dig throws from the ground and make completions out of low passes.
—Overcame the small-school stigma while competing well at the Senior Bowl.
—Excellent return man who will offer immediate impact on punts and kicks.
WEAKNESSES
—Did not receive an invite to the combine.
—Limited to underneath routes, provides no vertical threat and lacks size (5'8", 180 lbs) to beat press coverage.
—Slot-only receiver in a deep class who will see his value diminish because of scheme limitations.
—Limited catch radius and length for the position.
OVERALL
Penny Hart made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl. However, it wasn't enough of a name to turn a great week into a combine invite. Hart will provide depth and an option as a return specialist to the team that drafts him.
GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Richie James
42. Terry Godwin, Georgia
STRENGTHS
—Seasoned route-runner. Good balance in routes keeps defensive backs on his back hip.
—Makes up for lack of long speed with short-area quickness.
—Catch radius is limited but makes up for it by being a hands receiver.
—One of the more productive Georgia receivers. No. 10 on the school's all-time receptions list.
WEAKNESSES
—Undersized at 5'11", 184 pounds and lacks strength.
—Gets beat up at the line of scrimmage due to small frame and limited power. Doesn't have the frame to add size.
—Struggles to make catches in traffic.
—Limited to underneath slot receiver, which will restrict the number of teams that target him.
OVERALL
Terry Godwin is a rare four-year starter from Georgia with an accomplished career. The undersized target struggled to play with strength and against press coverage, which will most likely result in his being a full-time slot receiver in the NFL. Fluid routes and football IQ will help him land, and stick, on a roster for many years.
GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Dede Westbrook
41. Jon'Vea Johnson, Toledo
STRENGTHS
—Athlete who dominated the Toledo pro day with an unofficial time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a vertical jump of 35 inches and a broad jump of 10'8".
—Has played both inside and outside at Toledo and has experience with running routes from multiple alignments.
—Certified deep threat with the speed to run away from coverage and command attention deep.
—Has the vertical skills to make a play on the ball in the air.
WEAKNESSES
—Thin frame at 188 pounds and doesn't have the strength to run through contact or beat press coverage.
—Might be typecast as a slot receiver due to smaller frame and lack of power.
—Short-area quickness is poor and shows when he attempts to cut and move through his route transitions.
—Doesn't look tough on the field and will shy from contact either after the catch or in his routes. Doesn't attack the ball in traffic.
—Drops were a major issue when he worked over the middle and underneath coverage.
OVERALL
Jon'Vea Johnson's highlights are great, but the day-to-day tape is uninspiring. He has speed and some vertical-stretch potential, but teams must get on board with his slight frame, tendency for drops and need for development.
GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: J.J. Nelson
40. Johnnie Dixon, Ohio State
STRENGTHS
—Reaches top speed incredibly fast. Turns short throws into big gains.
—Quick feet to go with speed. Effective on double moves and routes when breaking back to the quarterback.
—Three-year special teams contributor who saw more action at receiver his senior year.
—Finds space and sits well in zone windows.
WEAKNESSES
—Struggled to find time on the field in a crowded Ohio State receiver group.
—Lacks strength to get off the line of scrimmage, which will make him a more of a slot option.
—Too many open drops. Small target at 5'10", 201 pounds, and small catch radius.
—Predictable routes, especially against man defense.
OVERALL
Johnnie Dixon is a great athlete who played in the slot and outside at Ohio State. He made big plays in limited action and will have to prove he's more than an athlete in the NFL. Although he is undersized, his body does have some bulk to it. Still, he needs to play with more functional strength—specifically against press coverage.
GRADE: 5.35 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Sterling Shepard
39. Felton Davis, Michigan State
STRENGTHS
—Wins the high 50-50 balls and has excellent ability to play above the field.
—Has 32¾-inch arm length with exceptional catch radius and an ability to post up defenders.
—Is a hands-first receiver with 10¼ hands that don't let the ball get into his body.
—Is a red-zone dream where separation will be limited anyway.
WEAKNESSES
—Suffered a 2018 Achilles tear. Will have to prove he is healthy.
—Limited speed and quickness prior to the injury.
—Will struggle against NFL man coverage because of poor vertical speed and stiff hips.
—Limited route tree will need to be developed as he works back from injury; there are questions about his route potential given his limited quickness and agility.
OVERALL
Felton Davis is a big target at 6'3", 211 pounds and has a long reach and a good frame. A 2018 Achilles injury will move him down boards—unless he is able to perform at a pro day before the draft. Davis struggled to separate from Big 10 defensive backs because of a lack of quickness and heavy feet. However, he provides a large target with a big catch radius.
GRADE: 5.35 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Matthews
38. Alex Wesley, Northern Colorado
STRENGTHS
—Track runner who was a three-time Big Sky 400-meter dash winner with a personal best of 45.91 seconds.
—Deep threat who averaged over 18 yards per catch the last two seasons and showed good deep speed to carry defenders over the top.
—Adjusts to the ball well in the air; shows nice body control to make catches over either shoulder.
—Can hit second gear in a hurry and run away from defenders on underneath routes.
—Excellent breaking route-runner who isn't afraid to run over the middle on slants and posts. Has a full route tree on his tape.
WEAKNESSES
—Undersized frame at 6'0" and 190 pounds.
—Struggled to find the end zone with just 10 touchdowns the last two seasons.
—Didn't see NFL-level cover men at Northern Colorado and beat up on weaker competition.
—Might only be able to play in the slot due to smaller frame and average ability to beat press coverage.
OVERALL
Alex Wesley has speed and moves, but he's a small-school guy with an average build and a profile that might limit him to the slot. There's room for him on a roster, though, especially if he can prove himself as a return man.
GRADE: 5.35 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Robby Anderson
37. Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia
STRENGTHS
—Track stud who made the AAU junior Olympics four times as a 100-meter sprinter and had a personal best of 12.48 seconds.
—Excellent burst and explosive speed out of his stance.
—Yards-after-catch god with jukes and spins that leave defenders hanging in space.
—Huge deep threat but can also turn short passes into big gains; would be a dynamic return man.
—Has experience at running back, and it shows when he turns upfield with the ball in his hands.
WEAKNESSES
—Short (5'8", 193 pounds) with good thickness but will concern teams with his height and lack of reach.
—The opposite of a natural pass-catcher; gets his hands turned wrong, doesn't extend his arms and lets the ball into his pads too often.
—Almost no catch radius due to poor technique and length. The ball has to be accurate or he won't have a chance at it.
—Doesn't use speed well to recover or help the quarterback on poorly thrown balls.
OVERALL
Olamide Zaccheaus is an exciting yards-after-catch option and a player teams should look at for return or gadget positions, but unreliability at receiver is scary. He could become valuable thanks to his speed and elusive skills, but he could also be out of the league in a year if he can't develop better receiving habits.
GRADE: 5.40 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Lockett
36. DaMarkus Lodge, Ole Miss
STRENGTHS
—Former top high school recruit who has natural skills that pop off his tape; good build with solid strength and speed.
—Strong at the line of scrimmage. Doesn't let cornerbacks get into his frame and will use his hands to break free of press coverage.
—Route tree has variety; he works well down the field and on comeback routes thanks to clean footwork and good body control.
—Good catch radius to go after jump balls. Can win on 50-50 balls and has red-zone potential.
WEAKNESSES
—Average speed (4.55 40) and burst result in limited ability to run away from defenders—both in coverage and after the catch.
—Hands are average to below-average. Struggles to bring in the ball with any type of distraction nearby.
—Shut down by good teams despite the fact that D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Dawson Knox were drawing the attention of top cover men.
—Lacks flexibility in his lower body, which results in routes being too linear, stiff and slow.
—Frustrating amount of drops outweigh his positives.
OVERALL
A highlight tape of DaMarkus Lodge would have you thinking he's a top-75 player, but his drops are maddening when combined with his average agility in his route tree. Lodge has potential as deep threat or post receiver, but it's rare when a player can improve his catching ability.
GRADE: 5.40 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Justin Hunter
35. Ashton Dulin, Malone University
STRENGTHS
—Versatile receiver who can be an offensive weapon all over the field with good speed.
—Productive from his first day on campus at Malone.
—Track and football star who showed 4.43 40 speed at 6'1" and 215 pounds.
—Can explode past jams at the line of scrimmage with speed but also uses crafty hands to keep defenders off his frame.
—Goes after 50-50 balls with a good catch radius.
WEAKNESSES
—Division II talent who was never tested against good corners.
—Limited route tree; relied on athleticism to get open.
—Will need to improve his hips and feet mechanics in his routes to utilize his speed in the NFL.
—Isn't a plug-and-play receiver and will need time to acclimate and develop tools as a route-runner.
OVERALL
Ashton Dulin was a Division II All-American at Malone. He used his exceptional length and speed against the D-II talent but never faced top-end corners. Dulin needs to become more technically sound in his routes if he plans on getting open as a pro. Malone used him all over the field, and we can expect an NFL team to get him touches in a similar manner.
GRADE: 5.40 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Miles Austin
34. Cody Thompson, Toledo
STRENGTHS
—Valuable slot and outside receiver option.
—Tracks ball over his shoulder on vertical routes and uses body to keep defenders away from ball.
—Standout special teams player at Toledo. Punt team, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return player.
—Returned from a 2017 broken leg and produced at the same level in 2018.
WEAKNESSES
—Struggles to make contested, high-point catches.
—Sluggish in and out of breaks when not running deep.
—Physical defensive backs can move him off his routes in man coverage.
—Lacks strength and short-area quickness to get off presses at line of scrimmage
OVERALL
It's easy to love Cody Thompson's style of play and willingness to contribute on special teams. He suffered an injury in his fourth year at Toledo but redshirted and returned for a fifth season. While the injury did appear to slow him in 2018, Thompson was still productive on the field and even more of a leader in the locker room. His versatility may be his best asset and will help him stick with a team throughout camp.
GRADE: 5.40 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Matthew Slater
33. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Texas
STRENGTHS
—Yards-after-catch king who excels at taking short passes and turning them into big gains.
—Has the power to run through tackles.
—Unusually big for a slot receiver (6'4", 210 lbs). Looks more like a move tight end.
—Will be a special teams contributor right away.
—Catches the ball well inside his frame and shields the ball from defenders.
WEAKNESSES
—Can't separate without the ball in his hands; poor testing times for speed (4.75 40) and agility, which could take him off boards.
—Utilized as only a slot receiver at Texas.
—Heavy-footed into and out of breaks.
—Even though he is a bigger target, he doesn't have a big catch radius.
OVERALL
For a receiver of Lil'Jordan Humphrey's size, you would expect him to be an outside threat. However, he played mostly in the slot at Texas. At times, he plays more like an athletic slot tight end (Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz) than he does a slot receiver. His combination of quickness and size make him a matchup problem for safeties, linebackers or nickel corners. Teams could utilize him as a return man and special teams player.
GRADE: 5.59 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Cordarrelle Patterson
32. Diontae Johnson, Toledo
STRENGTHS
—Rarely caught from behind when running vertically or after the catch.
—Special teams player and option at returner who found his way onto the field no matter the situation in a deep receiver group at Toledo.
—Plays much bigger than his size and can compete on high throws with bigger corners. Angles and turns his body to catch balls outside his frame.
—Lateral quickness off the line of scrimmage makes him difficult to reroute with press coverage.
—Playmaker who scored as a receiver and returner and shows excellent yards-after-catch ability on short passes.
WEAKNESSES
—Undersized at 5'11", 183 pounds.
—Focus-related drops were a problem in 2017.
—Doesn't have ideal strength to shed coverage or body defenders for positioning.
—Length and toughness aren't ideal.
OVERALL
There isn't much to dislike about Diontae Johnson's game. He can play underneath, in intermediate areas and vertically with great speed. Drops had been an issue before 2018, but he seemed to improve in his final collegiate season. If a team commits to getting Johnson the ball in space and underneath, he can be dangerous as a third receiver and return man.
GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Travis Benjamin
31. Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech
STRENGTHS
—Teams won't be able to ignore Antoine Wesley's 6'4" frame and ability to play above the rim.
—Tracks the ball over his shoulders and makes the difficult catches.
—Sneaky quick for a long receiver. Able to create after the catch.
—Utilized mainly on the outside at Texas Tech; could emerge as a deep threat.
WEAKNESSES
—Only had one significant year of production (88 catches, 1,410 yards in 2018) while at Texas Tech.
—Struggles to sink his hips in his routes and create space.
—Lanky frame (206 lbs) that needs to add mass. His frame makes him an easy jam at the line of scrimmage.
—Focus-related drops were a problem in 2018. Teams won't put up with that for long.
OVERALL
Wesley struggled to see meaningful time at Texas Tech until his junior year, but he was buried behind some NFL talent as a freshman and sophomore. He's a true outside receiver who uses his body and stride to win vertical routes. Not many receivers with his length can create yards after a catch like Wesley can, as he has a strong change-of-direction ability.
GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Marcell Ateman
30. Olabisi Johnson, Colorado State
STRENGTHS
—Productive receiver at Colorado State despite having Preston Williams and Michael Gallup as teammates.
—Special teams player with returner experience.
—Short-area quickness to be dangerous with the ball in his hands.
—Savvy route-runner who knows how to set up cornerbacks in man coverage with jukes and subtle movements.
—Tough runner whom coaches love because of team-first mentality.
WEAKNESSES
—Average size (6'0", 204 lbs) and average speed (4.51 40).
—Struggled to create off the line of scrimmage and doesn't maintain speed well through his routes.
—Used as a vertical target at CSU but struggled to track ball in stride.
—JAG (just a guy) who doesn't pop off the tape with any juice or ability to make chunk plays.
OVERALL
Olabisi Johnson lacks an elite trait to boost his stock, as he has average size, speed and athleticism. Even though he was used primarily as an outside receiver, his lack of speed will hurt him there. His best asset may be his abilities on special teams.
GRADE: 4.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Ty Montgomery
29. Greg Dortch, Wake Forest
STRENGTHS
—Gets yards after a catch for days with excellent open-field vision, speed and defender-shaking moves.
—Immediate option as a returner.
—Unafraid to work the middle of the field.
—Swift in and out of route breaks.
WEAKNESSES
—At 5'7" and 173 pounds, his durability and target size will be a huge concern.
—Relies too often on athletic ability to get open and has to work on better leverage and timing as a route-runner.
—Can be pressed out of route timing and has no length to keep cornerbacks off his frame.
—Vertical threat who can't high-point the ball.
OVERALL
Greg Dortch's size will be a big question mark. Teams won't question his return abilities and penchant to make plays. The two-year starter out of Wake Forest performs with tremendous strength and leverage and will contribute early to any special teams unit.
GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Phillip Dorsett
28. Tyre Brady, Marshall
STRENGTHS
—Impressive body control with long frame (6'3", 211 lbs) and good arm length (33⅝").
—Makes acrobatic catches in traffic and shows excellent concentration.
—Quick feet make him difficult to get hands on at the line of scrimmage
—Tracks well with sudden hands in deep routes.
WEAKNESSES
—Can wow with an acrobatic catch but drop a simple slant; maddening inconsistencies.
—Suspension (team rules violation) and transfer from Miami.
—Predictable route-runner.
—Allows defensive backs to get into his frame and displace the ball.
OVERALL
Tyre Brady is hard to get a read on. One series, he will make a circus-style catch, and the next, he'll drop a quick screen. One series, defensive backs can stay with him, and the next, they're all over him. Regardless, he needs a team that can take what he does well and develop the rest of his game. Focus and determination may be the key for him.
GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Laquon Treadwell
27. Dillon Mitchell, Oregon
STRENGTHS
—His athleticism leads to major yards after the catch when he pulls in receptions on underneath and short routes.
—Lateral quickness makes him a threat underneath and on intermediate routes, where he can create space to get open.
—Fluid hips and feet in limited route tree allow him a lot of clean breaks and transitions.
—Slippery at the top of his route stem.
—Go-to receiver in a highly productive Oregon offense.
WEAKNESSES
—Limited burst out of breaks when asked to make long, explosive runs.
—Struggles to release against physical corners because of smaller size (6'1", 197 lbs) and lack of play strength.
—Lacks ability to track the ball in the air efficiently and doesn't come across as a deep threat.
OVERALL
Dillon Mitchell played both outside receiver and in the slot at Oregon. He'll likely transition to a slot receiver full time in the NFL. He has some great after-the-catch ability but has struggled to locate the ball on the outside and against physical corners. In the right situation, he will do damage as an underneath target who isn't afraid to go over the middle.
GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Sterling Shepard
26. Stanley Morgan, Nebraska
STRENGTHS
—Surprisingly good catch radius for a smallish receiver (6'0", 202 lbs); has ideal concentration and will fight for the ball.
—Can make a man miss in a phone booth with good agility and body control.
—Productive in the slot and isn't afraid to work over the middle or in traffic.
—Finds and catches the ball in tight windows.
WEAKNESSES
—Stiff hips in his routes gives him a robotic route-running style.
—Lacks speed to win vertically. Has corners play his underneath routes.
—Lackadaisical in his route running and must be more urgent in his movements.
—Should've been further along in his route development as a senior, but multiple offensive schemes held back his progress.
OVERALL
Stanley Morgan's not an overly athletic receiver and has average NFL size. He needs to become more consistent in his routes. At times, he looks like a route technician, and other times he looks one-dimensional. Morgan uses his body to make extraordinary catches all over the field, though.
GRADE: 5.75 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Marqise Lee
25. Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion
STRENGTHS
—Excellent body control to adjust to poorly thrown balls.
—High-point plucker.
—Route-running skills to sit in zones and find space; quarterback's best friend with his positioning and hands.
—Willing blocker with the size (6'2", 215 lbs) to move safeties and linebackers.
WEAKNESSES
—Average to above-average speed makes him unlikely to separate vertically.
—Won't scare opponents with runs after a catch. May be hard to bring down, but isn't speedy or shifty.
—Lackadaisical on routes and will have to clean up breaks out of his route stem.
—Struggled to separate in Conference USA and didn't face top-tier cover men.
OVERALL
A former walk-on at Old Dominion, Travis Fulgham provides a big target and has excellent body control to pull in tough catches. He'll rely on making contested grabs because he can't get much separation, but he has proved he can be successful that way.
GRADE: 5.75 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: DeVante Parker
24. Keelan Doss, UC Davis
STRENGTHS
—Effective, NFL-ready route-runner on intermediate routes.
—Can work back to the quarterback and makes catches in traffic.
—Fundamentally sound to make up for lack of speed.
—Soft, sudden hands to snatch ball before defender can make a play
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks speed to be a deep threat and uncover himself in phase.
—Struggles to create separation at the line of scrimmage.
—Average with the ball in his hands and doesn't get many yards after a catch.
—Played at a small school and garnered most of his production on screens and short routes.
OVERALL
Keelan Doss has a high football IQ and put up good numbers over the last two years (233 catches, 2,833 yards, 16 touchdown receptions). He struggled to create separation against lower-level talent, and many people question his speed after he didn't run at the combine. If a team is looking for receiver depth, Doss can provide it immediately.
GRADE: 5.75 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Marcell Ateman
23. Gary Jennings, West Virginia
STRENGTHS
—Uses his body to shield defenders and keep them on his back hip; savvy, smart route-runner.
—Fast enough to work the seam and stretch defenses.
—Special teams player with good size (6'1", 214 lbs) and speed (4.42 40), and a team-first attitude.
—Can turn a short catch into a big gain with good open-field speed and athleticism to make defenders miss.
—Strong body to run off and shield defenders from the ball.
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks lateral quickness at the line of scrimmage and is more straight-line fast.
—Robotic in routes and gives away his breaks and transitions.
—Gets jammed up on the outside and must work on cleaner releases.
—Gets lost in the red zone (one touchdown his junior year)
OVERALL
Gary Jennings has the physical traits to play outside receiver, but he's struggled to get off press coverage and create separation on the outside. Jennings will be most effective in the slot, where he can use his body and strong hands over the middle. While his 40 time was impressive at the combine, he hasn't shown that speed on the field.
GRADE: 5.75 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: Amara Darboh
22. Hunter Renfrow, Clemson
STRENGTHS
—Has strong hands despite their small size (7⅞") and does a great job of concentrating on the ball and securing it.
—Productive slot receiver at Clemson who played his best in big games.
—Able to use football IQ to separate from much faster/quicker defensive backs.
—Willing and able to put his body in harm's way to make the catch—whether it be low, high or to the side.
WEAKNESSES
—Limited to playing the slot, and underneath routes will hurt his draft status.
—Won't create much after the catch.
—More quick than fast and doesn't have vertical ability. Almost solely an underneath target.
—Small target (5'10", 184 lbs) who will need an accurate quarterback given limited size and arm length (29⅛").
OVERALL
Hunter Renfrow is a typical slot receiver who won't offer much over the top but will dominate underneath. He has some of the surest hands in the draft. What he lacks in speed and size, he will make up for with grit and determination.
GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Ryan Switzer
21. Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
STRENGTHS
—Has prototypical size (6'2", 209 lbs) and arm length (31⅜") for the position; looks the part while running.
—Large catch radius with good arm extension and ability to high-point the ball.
—Can stretch the field with his length and ball-tracking skills.
—Highly productive during his time at Buffalo with quarterback Tyree Jackson.
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks speed off the line of scrimmage.
—Struggled against press coverage despite his size and 18 reps on the bench.
—Not a polished route-runner. Won using his size and athleticism against lower-level talent.
—Footwork needs improvement if he is going to separate in the NFL.
OVERALL
Buffalo used Anthony Johnson and Jackson to beat teams deep in the MAC. However, Johnson will have to be more than a deep threat in the NFL. His speed will limit him on deep routes, and the team that drafts him will look to develop him in underneath routes, which he didn't use at Buffalo. Johnson is an intriguing developmental receiver who put up 57 receptions and 2,367 yards over the last two years.
GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: James Washington
20. David Sills, West Virginia
STRENGTHS
—Quarterback mindset at wide receiver after he started his football career under center.
—Tremendous catch radius with strong hands and rare drops.
—Red-zone threat with length and vertical jumping ability.
—Positions himself well on deep balls and has excellent downfield leverage.
—Tracks the ball in the air better than anyone in the class.
—Able to pluck the ball with hands or make the cradle catch.
WEAKNESSES
—Separation might be a concern, as he's a long-strider with average acceleration skills.
—Lanky build (6'3", 211 lbs) could use some weight training and improved nutrition.
—Slow out of breaks and can allow cornerbacks too much makeup time.
—Limited experience at receiver.
OVERALL
David Sills lacks experience at receiver, and that can be both a strength and weakness. Sills has a lot of room to grow and mature. However, what we've seen in just two years at the position has been extraordinary. A team could find one of the most productive receivers in this class with a Day 3 pick.
GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Quincy Enunwa
19. Darius Slayton, Auburn
STRENGTHS
—Easy-moving vertical threat with elite straight-line speed.
—Adequate stalk blocker who isn't afraid to get physical in the run game.
—Creates good separation with speed and quick routes that break back to the quarterback.
—Makes some great "above the rim" grabs and shows off his vertical skills and big catch radius.
WEAKNESSES
—Catches with his body, which leads to too many drops; that's why teams may value him best as a deep threat.
—Limited route-tree experience. Too many screens, fly routes and schemed touches.
—Not much wiggle to his game after the catch despite speed.
—Alabama played him at the line of scrimmage and stopped him, which raises concerns about his ability to transition to the pros.
OVERALL
Darius Slayton is limited, but he can beat his defender off the line. He can get vertical and up the field, and that will always have a place in the NFL. His willingness to block and play physically make him a strong candidate to excel on special teams.
GRADE: 5.85 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Will Fuller V
18. KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State
STRENGTHS
—Fluid route-runner. Uses his feet well to create space off the line of scrimmage.
—Natural hands catcher who had productive career at Fresno State (275 catches, 3,563 yards, 24 TDs in four years).
—His route running is NFL-ready. Is an easy-mover who understands timing, space and leverage.
—High football IQ with understanding and recognition of coverages.
—Excels in intermediate routes and routes breaking back to the quarterback.
WEAKNESSES
—Won't create many yards after the catch.
—Small but efficient catch radius. Can grab anything thrown at him but won't get many catches outside his 6'1", 201-pound frame.
—Average speed (4.6 40) and agility for the position.
—Not asked to run many vertical routes.
—Struggled at times with drops—see the Nevada game from October—but will be one of the draft's better route-runners.
OVERALL
KeeSean Johnson played in the slot and outside at Fresno State and will provide great depth for any NFL team's passing game. He has average athletic ability, which will limit what he can do after the catch. Still, he'll put himself in position to make many catches.
GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Jarvis Landry
17. Andy Isabella, UMass
STRENGTHS
—Incredibly quick feet and lateral agility to free himself off the line of scrimmage.
—Rare speed makes him a threat vertically and on intermediate routes.
—Had some of his best games against his most important competition (Georgia and Senior Bowl).
—Undersized (5'9", 188 lbs), but not afraid to use the middle of the field to get open.
WEAKNESSES
—Does not have ideal height for the position.
—Limited catch radius due to small size; needs an accurate quarterback.
—Will be viewed as a slot-only receiver, which will work for some teams but might limit his draft prospects.
—Will struggle to make contested catches against bigger NFL corners.
OVERALL
The Marquise Goodwin comparison is too easy, but it's also true. Isabella has the same quickness to destroy teams underneath and work intermediate areas. He's also a returner. His film and Senior Bowl performance didn't bring up many concerns, either. He could add functional strength to go with his speed and quickness to help him get off the line better. Durability and level of competition may be red flags, but he showed he belongs at this level during his week at the Senior Bowl.
GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Marquise Goodwin
16. Preston Williams, Colorado State
STRENGTHS
—Tracks and catches the ball well in traffic with a good ability to outjump opponents or high-point the ball.
—Size (6'4", 211 lbs), length and hands make him a serious red-zone target.
—Has the burst off the line of scrimmage to be a vertical threat; could develop into a game-changing comeback runner.
—Has all the tools to develop into a star.
WEAKNESSES
—Not invited to the NFL combine because of a misdemeanor harassment and tampering charge stemming from a 2017 altercation with his girlfriend.
—Despite his long arms, he allows the ball to get into his body.
—Relies on his size to beat jam coverage.
—Inconsistent. Makes a catch that wows you and then drops a simple throw the next play.
OVERALL
Preston Williams seems to have fully recovered from a 2014 ACL tear, but that is only one of two red flags. He was also not invited to the combine because of his 2017 charges. On the field, Williams has huge—maybe even first-round—potential. He's more of a development prospect you can draft late and have him as a major contributor in his second or third year.
GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Mack Hollins, Philadelphia Eagles
15. Jalen Hurd, Baylor
STRENGTHS
—Runs with power and agility after the catch and uses his athletic traits to punish tacklers.
—Catches the ball surprisingly well with his hands for a player who spent three years at running back.
—His size (6'5", 226 lbs) and athleticism make it difficult for defensive backs to get their hands on him.
—Creates mismatches with personnel groupings because he can play multiple positions.
—Still developing as a receiver and has good positional upside.
WEAKNESSES
—Limited in route running but showed much more promise than expected.
—Heavy feet in and out of breaks and is too slow to create separation.
—For a tall receiver, he doesn't win when asked to high-point the ball.
—Not the vertical threat you would like to see out of a 6'5" target with speed.
—Durability is an issue, and teams must pay close attention to his history of concussions.
OVERALL
Jalen Hurd will enter the draft as a receiver but may be used as more of an offensive weapon, much like he was at Baylor. He initially transferred from Tennessee to play more receiver but also saw a lot of time at running back. His potential at receiver is there, but his route-running struggles are just as real. Hurd may not contribute early in his career but could be a draft-and-stash option.
GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Evan Engram
14. Emanuel Hall, Missouri
STRENGTHS
—Burner on the field and in the 40 with a 4.39 who dominated as a deep threat in part thanks to Drew Lock's strong right arm.
—Adequate height (6'2"), weight (201 lbs) and speed for the NFL and can line up in the slot or out wide.
—Dangerous in double moves with his deep speed and ability to get defensive backs to turn their hips.
—Defensive backs must watch for his vertical routes, which sets them up for routes back to the quarterback and double moves.
WEAKNESSES
—Spotty production in air-raid offense.
—Often injured and doesn't like to play with physicality.
—Lacks route-running technique and relies on speed to get open; still a developmental route-runner.
—Inconsistent when tracking the deep ball.
OVERALL
Emanuel Hall rarely ran anything other than a deep route at Missouri. Still, speed is his best trait, and he stretched the offense for Lock. Functional strength and struggles at the line of scrimmage will make him a target for heavy press coverage to keep him from getting deep. He needs to prove he can play against physical corners and not get hurt.
GRADE: 6.30 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Boyd
13. Miles Boykin, Notre Dame
STRENGTHS
—Height (6'4"), weight (220 lbs), speed (4.42 40) receiver who has awesome developmental potential.
—Bailed out many Notre Dame quarterbacks with his midair twists and turns to make the catch. Big, strong hands (9⅞").
—Snags the ball with late punch and arm extension to keep defenders honest in coverage.
—Blocks like a move tight end and is built like one, too.
—Is only scratching the surface of what he can become.
WEAKNESSES
—Struggles to find windows against zone coverage.
—Lacks change-of-direction ability—both in routes and with the ball in his hands.
—Play speed looks slower than 4.42.
OVERALL
Miles Boykin might be the first-ever Notre Dame player who didn't get enough attention. The acrobatic body movements to make circus-style catches are evident in almost every game. While he burned up the track at the combine, he looks slower on tape, and he struggles in and out of breaks. His ability to make catches in traffic may have teams overlooking his change-of-direction drawbacks.
GRADE: 6.50 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Alshon Jeffery
12. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
STRENGTHS
—Basketball player who can use his body to shield defenders in the red zone; excellent 50-50 player with post-up skills.
—Big, strong hands (9½") with limited drops at Stanford.
—Large catch radius—both high and low—plays bigger than 6'2".
—Able to create separation against Pac-12 defenders with sound technique and football IQ.
WEAKNESSES
—We didn't see Arcega-Whiteside run at the combine, which left many teams questioning his speed.
—At 225 pounds, Arcega-Whiteside looks like someone you wouldn't want to press. However, the lack of lateral quickness made him a big target to jam.
—Slow, predictive breaks in routes.
—Can be matched up with undersized corners with his struggles at the line.
OVERALL
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had an impressive career at Stanford and left early for the NFL. His size and contested-catch ability stand out the most. He will not win many battles at the line of scrimmage, and he will struggle to separate, but he will win the majority of contested catches at any level of the field.
GRADE: 6.50 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Chris Godwin
11. Kelvin Harmon, North Carolina State
STRENGTHS
—A productive three-year player with good football IQ, solid route-running skills and a body type that allows him to beat up defensive backs and win often on 50-50 balls.
—Loves the middle of the field and doesn't shy from safeties or linebackers on crossing routes. Can handle traffic and press coverage with his 6'2", 221-pound size.
—Good body control when tracking the ball in the air. Can adjust his hips and time his attack well.
—Willing to mix it up as a stalk blocker in the run game. Gets downfield and will lock up defensive backs.
—Natural pass-catcher who looks the ball in cleanly and has the catch radius to attack the ball away from his frame.
—Has a good body for the NFL with a high-cut frame and athletic leaping skills to match long arms (32½").
WEAKNESSES
—Questionable deep speed; struggles to pull away vertically and can allow cornerbacks to close the gap too easily on breaking routes. Timed at 4.6 seconds in the 40.
—Makes too many plays leaping for the ball when he could stay planted and look to pick up yards after the catch.
—Lacks the acceleration to extend his range as a route-runner. Needs an accurate quarterback and doesn't bail out his passer with speed to run to poorly thrown balls.
—Limited after the catch due to hip tightness and a lack of speed.
—Leaves the door open too often for defenders to gain ground. Has to learn to work back to the ball more effectively instead of timing a jump or trying to outreach corners for the ball.
OVERALL
Kelvin Harmon is a big-bodied receiver with good route-running and contested-catch traits. What he lacks in sheer speed and athleticism can be made up for with instincts and timing. His biggest obstacle is proving he can separate against pro coverage, which is why he falls down the board. If Harmon can land with an accurate quarterback in an offense that values slants and comeback routes, he can have a long, successful NFL career.
GRADE: 6.50 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Kenny Golladay
10. Riley Ridley, Georgia
STRENGTHS
—Has NFL bloodlines, as his brother, Calvin Ridley, was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2018.
—Excellent route-runner with smooth transitions and the quick feet needed to leave defenders behind.
—Impressive catch rate with limited drops on tape; excels on contested catches even as a smaller receiver. Extends his arms, uses strong hands and secures the ball well to give his quarterback a bigger catch radius than a 6'1" frame would normally generate.
—Smooth mover who can look like he's floating through his route.
—Film is much better than his testing at the combine in terms of speed, leaping ability and athleticism. He looks like a graceful, agile mover with good jumping skills on tape.
WEAKNESSES
—He's thin-framed (199 lbs) and tested poorly with a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash; posted terrible numbers in the three-cone (7.22) and vertical jump (30.5")—two tests that measure explosiveness and agility.
—Lacks juice and acceleration from the snap. Can be slow to get into his route tree and gives cornerbacks way too much time to catch up to him in transitions.
—Doesn't give you a run-after-catch element. A true possession receiver.
—Feet look heavy at times, especially when coming in and out of his break.
—Shorter arms (32⅝") and a thin frame allows defensive backs to win in press coverage and throw him off his spot.
OVERALL
Riley Ridley's positives are impressive and leave you thinking of him as a top wideout prospect, but the negatives are concerning. While he is a graceful route-runner and impressive pass-catcher, his inability to separate or make plays after the catch with speed are likely to keep him down the board.
GRADE: 6.60 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Davante Adams
9. Terry McLaurin, Ohio State
STRENGTHS
—Quick feet at the line of scrimmage make him hard to jam; understands how to make himself a small target in press coverage.
—Athleticism to create after the catch with good vision in the open field to find running lanes.
—Fluid, active hips in his routes made corners dance at the Senior Bowl.
—Able to keep his focus and pull in contested passes; works well on crossing and comeback routes to find and secure the ball.
—Demonstrates a route-running IQ beyond his years, especially coming out of the Ohio State offense that doesn't always develop receivers well.
—Experienced gunner on special teams, great tackler and team-first mentality.
WEAKNESSES
—Too often allows the ball to get into his body and must work on arm extension.
—Plays smaller than his size (6'0", 208 lbs) and isn't one to run through traffic or make a lot of 50-50 receptions.
—Struggles with balls outside his frame and doesn't have the catch radius you want as a downfield threat.
OVERALL
When watching Terry McLaurin at the Senior Bowl, we noticed his route running first. That's where the DaeSean Hamilton comparison comes from. Many receivers will rely on their size or speed to get open in the NFL, while McLaurin and Hamilton both excel with route running. McLaurin can do intriguing things with his feet and hips, but we need to see more from his hands.
GRADE: 6.60 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: DaeSean Hamilton
8. Mecole Hardman, Georgia
STRENGTHS
—Explosive, agile and tough, Hardman is a threat to break open big plays any time he touches the ball. Can be used in a variety of roles as a receiver, returner or runner.
—Team-first, selfless player who spent his first year at Georgia running down kicks and punts.
—Elite speed (4.33 40) with the ability to beat coverage in a straight line but also has excellent agility to make sudden breaks and cuts.
—Fantastic kick and punt return man who is still learning how to play receiver after moving to the position full time before the 2017 season. Upside is incredible.
—Former high school quarterback and stud defender who has taken that awareness and instincts to a ball-carrying role.
WEAKNESSES
—Has almost no experience as a conventional wide receiver and will need patience to be developed as a route-runner.
—More athlete than football player; doesn't have the footwork or timing of a developed route-runner.
—Doesn't like to make plays in traffic and could struggle to be a contested-catch factor over the middle.
—Lacks the ideal size (5'10", 187 lbs) of a starting wide receiver.
—Boom-or-bust prospect who will need time to develop before he can be an every down player.
OVERALL
Mecole Hardman is an exciting prospect thanks to his natural athleticism and upside. If drafted and asked to help as a returner, slot receiver and occasional ball-carrier, he could be scary to defenses from the first day of the season.
GRADE: 6.60 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Brandin Cooks
7. Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
STRENGTHS
—Massive catch radius thanks to a 6'5" frame and 35¼" arms; goes up to high-point the ball and can be seen on the sideline making circus grabs to pull the ball in away from his body.
—Shows good body control and spatial awareness when working on the sideline; has serious toe-drag swag.
—Has a mean streak after the catch; will use a potent stiff-arm to keep tacklers off his body.
—Nearly impossible to press at the line of scrimmage due to length, size and speed.
—Ran a 4.48 at 225 pounds; a blistering time for a big wide receiver.
WEAKNESSES
—Way too many drops for a top prospect. Gets too ahead of himself and looks to make the highlight grab instead of simply making the catch.
—Doesn't play fast and struggles to accelerate through route changes.
—Limited production, somewhat due to poor quarterback play, but also an unrefined route-runner.
—Route tree is limited, and his ability to sink into routes and break off with acceleration is average. Can be too linear and stiff as a runner.
—Despite testing times, plays with heavier feet than you'd like to see, even at his size.
OVERALL
Butler is an intriguing height/weight/speed receiver who will straight-up Randy Moss some defensive backs, but his concentration drops and body catches are hard to ignore. If he can get into a system where he's trusted to be the deep/comeback threat and post up in the red zone, he will be productive.
GRADE: 6.89 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Demaryius Thomas
6. Parris Campbell, Ohio State
STRENGTHS
—Elite speed to stretch the field vertically but also a dynamic offensive weapon who did damage on jet sweeps, comeback routes and when the Buckeyes found creative ways to get him the ball. Timed at 4.31 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
—Agility is fantastic; makes smooth, easy cuts with loose hips, fast feet and dangerous ability to accelerate out of cuts and get upfield.
—Dangerous go-route player who can stretch the field but also has quickness to be valuable working underneath coverage or through the middle of the field.
—Has the athleticism to truly separate in any situation. Will demand bracket coverage if he develops as a pure receiver.
—Brings immediate value to the return game.
WEAKNESSES
—More of a gadget guy than a true wide receiver.
—Focus-related drops an issue, especially when working down the field.
—Was schemed open and given easy looks as a jet-sweep or dump-off option in the offense; might struggle to work himself open if drafted to play a conventional role.
—Needs time to develop his route tree; doesn't have sharp cuts and lacks the intricacies of sinking his hips, chopping feet and timing his steps.
—Raw potential is intriguing but dangerous; could be like Michael Thomas or could be like Devin Smith.
OVERALL
Parris Campbell is one of the most explosive players in the class thanks to track-star speed, fantastic agility and production as a receiver and returner at Ohio State. He isn't a true wide receiver yet, though, and will need time to develop as a route-runner. His value will be affected by the team that drafts him—if he goes to a system that demands him to be a conventional wideout, it could be a long process. If he's drafted to be an offensive weapon, he has immediate star power.
GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Percy Harvin
5. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
STRENGTHS
—Burner with immediate skills as a returner and receiver; able to work outside or from the slot thanks to elite acceleration and excellent route-running ability.
—Excellent speed and agility; able to get into the open field smoothly. Makes start-stops with no issues.
—Thick-bodied player who looks more like a running back at 214 pounds. Won't have any issues taking on tacklers or beating press coverage with strength.
—Huge hands (10") for a shorter player, and that shows with limited drops and excellent ability to make difficult grabs away from his frame.
—One of the best route-runners in the 2019 draft class. Uses a variety of moves, including speed, quick feet, loose hips and jukes to get defenders off his route.
—A yards-after-catch king; can make people miss, break tackles and has amazing suddenness.
WEAKNESSES
—History of injuries with two hamstring issues (2015, 2016) and a broken leg (2017), which limited him to 30 games in four years.
—Doesn't attack 50-50 balls and is more of an on-the-ground receiver.
—Shorter arms (31⅜") make for a small catch radius.
—Maxed-out frame at 214 pounds and shows tightness in his lower body and shoulders from being bulky.
—Tends to beat up zone coverage and can be locked up in phase.
OVERALL
Injury concerns might be the only thing keeping Deebo Samuel down on the board. He's a fantastic yards-after-catch player, a team leader according to coaches at South Carolina and brings production and traits as a receiver and return man. If he can stay healthy, he's primed for a great NFL career.
GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Stefon Diggs
4. D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
STRENGTHS
—Rare physical traits with amazing muscle tone, speed (4.33 40) and strength; looks more like a bodybuilder than football player.
—Excellent length and strength that allows him to attack the ball in the air and keep pressing defenders off his 6'3", 228-pound frame.
—Raw upside is attractive; rare physical traits with straight-line speed to keep defenses on their heels.
—Big, strong hands show up on tape with 50-50 grabs and highlight-worthy catches.
—Sellable traits with enough flashes on film for scouts to fall in love with, but his best attribute is potential; elite speed to take the top off a defense but the size and strength to win over the middle.
—Profiles as a true No. 1 wide receiver talent with the skills to make plays as a rookie but the upside to improve greatly in a hurry.
WEAKNESSES
—Flexibility and agility are lacking from his tape and his testing times; almost too big with many scouts wondering if he's natural.
—Route tree is underdeveloped. Rawness throughout his game and was able to simply be bigger, stronger, faster than defensive backs he faced.
—History of injuries with a broken foot (2016) and neck injury (2018) limiting his reps.
—Banking on traits and not a refined game as a receiver; has no polish to his game and will need to be taught from scratch.
—Was shut down by LSU's Greedy Williams.
—Too many concentration-related drops.
OVERALL
D.K. Metcalf could be the star or the bust of the 2019 draft class. His athletic traits are otherworldly, but his lack of production and experience is alarming. Throw in a couple of injuries that kept him off the field, and it's easy to envision that teams will be cautious even with his jaw-dropping speed and strength.
GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Terrell Owens
3. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
STRENGTHS
—Fantastic yards-after-catch receiver who dominated in the wide-open Oklahoma scheme; great athlete with eye-opening speed.
—Easy mover with quick, light feet; able to sink his hips and transition through cuts in his route or with the ball in his hands.
—Acceleration is off the charts; can take a quick pass and be at top speed in matter of steps to run from defenders.
—Legit deep threat with the home run speed to keep the attention of two defenders; will be an immediate weapon in a deep passing game.
—Has return potential from his JUCO days; speed, vision and open-field running ability would translate well to screen or return game.
—Showed fearless ability going over the middle and attempted to play while hurt.
WEAKNESSES
—Lisfranc injury suffered late in the season kept him from working out predraft.
—Very small, lean frame (5'9", 166 lbs) that gives rise to concerns about durability.
—Former JUCO player with just two years of production at OU—in both of which he benefited from a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.
—Route tree looks limited in the OU scheme; made his money more on quick hitters and go routes.
—Small body means he's not posting up defensive backs and fighting for the ball; doesn't make many catches in traffic.
OVERALL
Marquise Brown, Antonio Brown's cousin, plays a lot like his more famous family member. Concerns about size and durability could hurt "Hollywood" on draft day, but before he went down with the Lisfranc, many scouts considered him a potential top-15 selection thanks to his speed and playmaking ability.
GRADE: 6.99 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: DeSean Jackson
2. N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
STRENGTHS
—Ideal No. 1 wide receiver build at 6'2" and a rocked-up 228 pounds with long arms, long legs and broad shoulders.
—Owns the 50-50 ball with some Randy Moss-type plays on tape; elevates from the field flawlessly and has a great ability to adjust and track the ball in the air.
—Uses his length and leaping ability to make big plays in the red zone and on the boundary when going up to attack the ball.
—Knows how to separate with his body and route-running ability; running a 4.53 at the scouting combine was a major win for him.
—Yards-after-catch master who's physical running with the ball in his hands; looks to pick up extra yardage and doesn't go down easily.
—Big enough to beat press coverage off the line of scrimmage; has some Michael Thomas-like confidence and play style at the line when corners try to walk up on him.
—Loves football and plays with a dog mentality; will stalk block and get physical in the run game; not afraid to take on tacklers.
WEAKNESSES
—Isn't exceptionally fast and can struggle at times to separate with speed.
—Allows coverage to hang too close and relies on back-shoulder and contested catches too often.
—Can struggle at times to sink his hips and play with good lower-body flexibility in his route tree.
—Will be typecast as a possession receiver due to lack of top-end speed.
OVERALL
Evaluators who are obsessed with speed and deep separation will not like N'Keal Harry's skill set, but those who value contested catches, physical play and a genuine love of the game will be on his side. Harry can dominate on 50-50 balls and breaking routes, and in the right system, he could be an immediate No. 1 wide receiver with Pro Bowl potential.
GRADE: 7.00 (ROUND 1 - TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)
PRO COMPARISON: Michael Thomas
1. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
STRENGTHS
—Natural athlete who easily brings the ball in away from his frame, makes clean cuts in his route tree and is a capable runner with the ball in his hands.
—Run-after-catch is impressive, where you see his combination of 226 pounds and 4.49 speed. Will look to go over defenders if a running lane isn't open.
—Does not allow press coverage to slow him coming off the line of scrimmage; ninja-like hand-fighting ability paired with hurry-up speed to get into his route.
—Quick, explosive route-runner who can beat defensive backs with strength or silky moves; one of the top route-runners in the class with some JuJu Smith-Schuster-like moves working from the slot.
—Excellent all-around athlete who was selected in the 19th round of the MLB draft by the San Diego Padres.
WEAKNESSES
—Worked primarily from the slot in college and will be tested on the outside against top-end cornerbacks.
—Didn't show up against LSU when facing the best defensive backs he saw in college. There will be concerns about his ability to work open against NFL speed and technique.
—Not a downfield threat and can struggle to break free from speedy cover men.
—Focus-related drops on breaking routes.
OVERALL
The top-ranked wide receiver in the 2019 draft class, A.J. Brown doesn't have the elite measurables of D.K. Metcalf or the production of Marquise Brown, but he's the best all-around receiver and has NFL-ready athleticism, route running and hands.
GRADE: 7.00 (ROUND 1 - TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)
PRO COMPARISON: JuJu Smith-Schuster