NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Wide Receivers

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

After 11 months of evaluation, conversations with scouts and coaches, and endless nights on the road or at games, our staff is finally ready to answer the burning questions surrounding the 2019 NFL draft.

Who is the best overall player? How about the best at each position?

The NFL Draft 400 series is here to figure that out.

The top 400 players were tracked, scouted, graded and ranked with help from scouting assistants Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown. We viewed tape of a minimum of three games per player—the same standard NFL teams use.

Oftentimes, we saw every play from a prospect over the last two years. That led to the below grades, rankings and scouting reports.

The grades are based on strengths and weaknesses, with a pro-player comparison added to match the prospect's style or fit in the pros. The top 400 players will be broken down position by position for easy viewing before the release of a top-400 big board before the April 25-27 draft.

In the case of a tie, players were ranked based on their overall grade in our top 400.