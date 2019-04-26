NFL Draft 2019: Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick

0 of 2

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Are you looking for big names? Well, some of the biggest are still on the board at the start of the second day of the NFL draft, including:

Drew Lock, the Mizzou quarterback with the cannon arm and anything-can-happen style;

D.K. Metcalf, the Ole Miss wide receiver built like a walking Avengers: Endgame spoiler;

Greedy Williams, the 6'2" LSU cornerback whose name says it all;

Jaylon Ferguson, the Louisiana Tech sack factory.

There are also plenty of wide receivers of all shapes and sizes and impact defenders on the board, plus Josh Rosen intrigue and so many Patriots selections that it just doesn't seem fair.

