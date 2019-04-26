NFL Draft 2019: Round 2-3 Grades for Every PickApril 26, 2019
NFL Draft 2019: Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick
- Drew Lock, the Mizzou quarterback with the cannon arm and anything-can-happen style;
- D.K. Metcalf, the Ole Miss wide receiver built like a walking Avengers: Endgame spoiler;
- Greedy Williams, the 6'2" LSU cornerback whose name says it all;
- Jaylon Ferguson, the Louisiana Tech sack factory.
Are you looking for big names? Well, some of the biggest are still on the board at the start of the second day of the NFL draft, including:
There are also plenty of wide receivers of all shapes and sizes and impact defenders on the board, plus Josh Rosen intrigue and so many Patriots selections that it just doesn't seem fair.
Check back here for all the draft grades, profiles, analysis and Giants jokes you need to stay on top of all the Day 2 action. It all kicks off at 6 p.m. Eastern.
33. Arizona Cardinals on the Clock
The Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.
Now what?
Murray needs protection. And weapons. But quarterback-needy teams will be calling the Cardinals looking for either the suddenly expendable Josh Rosen or a chance to draft Drew Lock.
What will the Cardinals do?
We'll find out soon.
34. Indianapolis Colts on the Clock
The Colts have three picks in the second round, thanks to some wheelin' and dealin' last night and last year.
They could select a new receiver for Andrew Luck AND an impact pass-rusher AND more help for their secondary, in no particular order. Or they could trade some picks for one of the veterans getting shopped by teams that are hungry to move to the top of the second round. Or they could do something unexpected.
We'll find out just what the Colts do with this pick and others very soon.