Video: Watch Pat McAfee Cut WWE-Like Promo for Colts Draft-Pick Announcement

Video: Watch Pat McAfee Cut WWE-Like Promo for Colts Draft-Pick AnnouncementApril 27, 2019
Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee savored every second of mic time he had Friday when announcing the Colts' selection of Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Not only did McAfee troll the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans fans in attendance in Nashville, he also recounted how the Colts overlooked him as one of their representatives at the 2017 draft.
.@PatMcAfeeShow with one of the greatest draft pick announcements of all time 🔥 https://t.co/nvaQ2qhQd5
Drew Pearson, a three-time Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys, had previously set the gold standard when he mercilessly needled Philadelphia Eagles fans in 2017, when the draft was in the City of Brotherly Love.
McAfee certainly raised the bar.
