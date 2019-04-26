Video: Watch Pat McAfee Cut WWE-Like Promo for Colts Draft-Pick Announcement

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Steelers defeated the Colts 28-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee savored every second of mic time he had Friday when announcing the Colts' selection of Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Not only did McAfee troll the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans fans in attendance in Nashville, he also recounted how the Colts overlooked him as one of their representatives at the 2017 draft.

Drew Pearson, a three-time Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys, had previously set the gold standard when he mercilessly needled Philadelphia Eagles fans in 2017, when the draft was in the City of Brotherly Love.

McAfee certainly raised the bar.     

