Blue Jays' Stroman on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 'It's Like Having Zion Williamson'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

One game into his MLB career, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is already drawing lofty comparisons.

"It's like having Zion Williamson on your team; it's like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of talent," former Duke star and current Toronto pitcher Marcus Stroman said of Guerrero after the rookie's major league debut on Friday night, according to ESPN.com. "So just to have the opportunity to play with him, it's amazing to look out there and see him behind me at third base. I think he's gonna give us a huge little edge, and just, like I said, just carry this momentum from this win into every other start."

There are similarities between the baseball phenom and hoops star. Guerrero entered 2019 as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, while Williamson is widely projected to be the top pick in June's NBA draft. Just as Williamson made every Duke game must-see television this past season, the 20-year-old Guerrero has the attention of the baseball world this weekend.

Guerrero wasted little time in validating the hype surrounding him on Friday.

After nearly going yard in his second at-bat, he recorded his first career hit to lead off the bottom of the ninth:

That would set the table for a two-run shot by Brandon Drury to help the Blue Jays walk off with a 4-2 victory.

After the game, Toronto players officially welcomed Guerrero to the big leagues:

If Guerrero winds up being baseball's version of Zion, the Blue Jays are going to be quite the show this season...and for years to come.