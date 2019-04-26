Raiders Draft CB Trayvon Mullen at No. 40 as Greedy Williams' Slide Continues

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders selected Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen with the 40th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Friday.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Mullen 29th overall and third among cornerbacks on his big board. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who gave Mullen a second-round grade, offered the following scouting report:

"Long press-corner who can clog up the release but is more reactive than instinctive in coverage. Mullen can be a little inconsistent in anticipating route breaks, which can open small throwing windows, but his loose hips and response burst helps him latch back onto tight coverage. If Mullen can improve pattern recognition and reading the quarterback, the ball production should follow. He has Day 2 draft talent as an outside corner and could compete for a CB2 spot within a couple of years."

The 6'1", 199-pound Mullen shined on college football's biggest stage last season, amassing six tackles, one sack and one interception in Clemson's 44-16 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Mullen amassed 36 tackles, two sacks and one pick on the year.

The Clemson corner was one of six players taken at his position between picks No. 30 and No. 45. That group did not include LSU defensive back Greedy Williams, a highly touted prospect who ranked No. 21 on Arif Hasan of The Athletic's Consensus Big Board and No. 1 overall at his position. At one point, Williams was a popular connection to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 5 overall.

Many analysts wondered why Williams hadn't come off the board:

The waiting ended when Williams went No. 46 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Regardless of the reasoning for Williams' drop, the Raiders got a solid corner in Mullen, who should help boost a pass defense that finished last in net yards allowed per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference.