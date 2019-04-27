4 Ways to Keep WWE Fans Interested During Slow Period

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE year doesn't end on December 31. It ends at WrestleMania, and that always leads to a post-Mania slump in the product.

WWE throws everything it has into WrestleMania weekend in the months leading up to the event, but it leaves nothing in the tank for after it's over.

The Superstar Shake-up has provided some entertainment after 'Mania for the past few years, but once everyone settles on their new brands, WWE has to find ways to use them.

While a slow period in the months between WrestleMania and SummerSlam could be viewed as a bad thing, it also gives WWE a chance to take some risks and experiment in ways it wouldn't during the buildup to a big event.

Let's take a look at how WWE can keep fans tuning in during the slow season.