4 Ways to Keep WWE Fans Interested During Slow Period

4 Ways to Keep WWE Fans Interested During Slow PeriodApril 27, 2019
The WWE year doesn't end on December 31. It ends at WrestleMania, and that always leads to a post-Mania slump in the product.
WWE throws everything it has into WrestleMania weekend in the months leading up to the event, but it leaves nothing in the tank for after it's over.
The Superstar Shake-up has provided some entertainment after 'Mania for the past few years, but once everyone settles on their new brands, WWE has to find ways to use them.
While a slow period in the months between WrestleMania and SummerSlam could be viewed as a bad thing, it also gives WWE a chance to take some risks and experiment in ways it wouldn't during the buildup to a big event.
Let's take a look at how WWE can keep fans tuning in during the slow season.
Push Some New Stars
With WWE having roughly four months between WrestleMania and SummerSlam, the company has a chance to push some new performers in ways it couldn't during the busy season.
Lacey Evans is a prime example of WWE taking a shot on a new talent to the main roster by putting her right into a feud with undisputed women's champion Becky Lynch.
The Sassy Southern Belle hasn't done much on the main roster yet, but fans who have followed her career in NXT know what she is capable of.
The former Marine is a physical competitor who will be able to give The Man a run for her money in the intensity department.
The Viking Raiders, if that is what they are still called, could be on the path to winning the Raw tag titles while still holding the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Other new additions to the main roster like Aleister Black and Ricochet have also experienced success on Raw and SmackDown, but if WWE wants to test them right away, it will start putting some of these newcomers into high-pressure situations.
Take Some Risks with Storytelling
WWE is a PG product and will adhere to certain storytelling guidelines, but that doesn't mean the company can't push the boundaries a little from time to time.
Occasionally sprinkling in some dirty language or having someone walk in on someone else while they are getting dressed is not what we are talking about. This is more about the kinds of stories WWE chooses to tell.
Every feud has started to feel the same in recent years. Someone has a title someone else wants, two polar-opposite characters have a misunderstanding or two people who used to be friends have turned into bitter enemies. Few feuds deviate from this formula in WWE.
This is a company that used to make headlines for being controversial, and while some past storylines would not be acceptable in today's environment, finding ways to stir the pot without offending anyone is possible.
Remember when Rikishi hit Steve Austin with a car, and we waited months to find out who did it? Using mysteries like that is another way WWE can keep fans invested in the product.
Bring In Some Interesting Celebrities
WWE has a weird relationship with celebrity guests. Some people, like Maria Menounos, are welcomed by the WWE Universe because they are clearly fans of the business. Others, such as Kevin Federline, show up for the publicity.
Regardless of a celebrity's reason for working with WWE, fans always end up talking about their appearances, especially if they get physical.
Remember when Kevin Owens powerbombed Machine Gun Kelly through a table? What about all of the times Kane delivered a Tombstone to Pete Rose? And who could forget Mike Tyson's storyline with Stone Cold and D-Generation X back in the day?
Somebody like Conor McGregor would get a lot of attention if he showed up in a WWE ring, even if he didn't end up throwing a single punch.
Book an Invasion Angle
One of the most talked-about storylines of all time is the original invasion angle WWE ran with Superstars from ECW and WCW coming to WWE to wreak havoc.
WWE hasn't bought any companies in quite some time, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have options to run a similar storyline with its roster.
WWE could create a new stable with stars from 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK who are sick of not getting the same opportunities as everyone else.
People like Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm and The Undisputed Era are all ready for the main roster. Why not put them together to run roughshod over one of the shows for a couple of months?
Controlled chaos is something WWE has perfected over the years but rarely uses as a way to tell a story anymore. This is the best time of year to do something wild to get people's attention.