Greedy Williams Says Browns Will Go to Super Bowl After Being Drafted in Round 2

Cleveland Browns second-round NFL draft pick and ex-LSU cornerback Greedy Williams didn't wait long before telling reporters his Super Bowl prediction:

The Browns took the LSU cornerback 46th overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Cleveland is fifth on the Super Bowl champion odds ledger at 12/1, according to Vegas Insider. Optimism is high after the team went 7-7 under rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield's command in 2018. That mark followed a 1-32-1 record over the team's previous 34 games.

In addition, the Browns made big moves in the 2019 offseason, adding New York Giants superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and edge-rusher Olivier Vernon in trades and signing ex-Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and ex-Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson via free agency.

Now the Browns have Williams, who mysteriously dropped like a stone in the NFL draft after being pegged as a first-round prospect. Of note, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Williams 15th overall on his big board.

Cleveland certainly looks like a contender, though a top-heavy AFC featuring the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, two 12-4 AFC West teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs and a team on the rise in the Indianapolis Colts have other ideas.

Ultimately, it will be a gauntlet for the Browns to get out of their conference, but they have the talent to make the first Super Bowl in franchise history.