Greedy Williams Says Browns Will Go to Super Bowl After Being Drafted in Round 2

Greedy Williams Says Browns Will Go to Super Bowl After Being Drafted in Round 2April 27, 2019
Cleveland Browns second-round NFL draft pick and ex-LSU cornerback Greedy Williams didn't wait long before telling reporters his Super Bowl prediction:
Tony Grossi @TonyGrossi
Greedy Williams: I know one thing, that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year.
The Browns took the LSU cornerback 46th overall in the 2019 NFL draft.
Cleveland is fifth on the Super Bowl champion odds ledger at 12/1, according to Vegas Insider. Optimism is high after the team went 7-7 under rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield's command in 2018. That mark followed a 1-32-1 record over the team's previous 34 games.
In addition, the Browns made big moves in the 2019 offseason, adding New York Giants superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and edge-rusher Olivier Vernon in trades and signing ex-Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and ex-Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson via free agency.
Now the Browns have Williams, who mysteriously dropped like a stone in the NFL draft after being pegged as a first-round prospect. Of note, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Williams 15th overall on his big board.
Cleveland certainly looks like a contender, though a top-heavy AFC featuring the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, two 12-4 AFC West teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs and a team on the rise in the Indianapolis Colts have other ideas.
Ultimately, it will be a gauntlet for the Browns to get out of their conference, but they have the talent to make the first Super Bowl in franchise history.
