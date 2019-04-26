Look: Jason Dufner Wears 'Saints Got Robbed' Hat at Zurich Classic in Louisiana

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Jason Dufner knows how to become a crowd favorite.

While participating in the Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana, the 42-year-old Dufner put his veteran savviness on display by wearing a "Saints Got Robbed" hat Friday, via WWL-TV:

Dufner is, of course, referring to the 2019 NFC Championship Game that saw the New Orleans Saints lose to the Los Angeles Rams on a controversial no-call. The NFL acknowledged after the fact that the officiating crew missed the call, but it was too little, too late for the Saints.

New Orleans could only watch (or not watch) as the Rams fell to the New England Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII two weeks later.