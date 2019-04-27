NBA Playoffs 2019: Saturday TV Schedule, Odds and Bracket Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs Friday night after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 129-110, marking the defending champions' third straight road victory in the series.

Kevin Durant scored 50 points to lead the way, tying Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers for the most points by any player in the postseason. In addition to Durant's heroics, the Warriors were aggressive defensively and closed out the Clippers by a 4-2 margin.

The Warriors will meet the Houston Rockets in the second round, with the series getting underway Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets will meet Saturday in Denver in the seventh game of their playoff series. The Nuggets, who battled the Warriors for Western Conference regular-season superiority and earned the No. 2 seed in the postseason, have been put to the test by the seventh-seeded Spurs.

San Antonio does not appear to have the championship potential that many of Gregg Popovich's teams have had in the past, but the Spurs have taken their cues from their coach and kept a calm and focused demeanor as the series reached its crucial stage.

Updated NBA Postseason Bracket

Eastern Conference

First Round

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks 4, No. 8 Detroit Pistons 0 (Bucks advance to second round)

No. 2 Toronto Raptors 4, No. 7 Orlando Magic 1 (Raptors advance to second round)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers 4, No. 6 Brooklyn Nets 1 (76ers advance to second round)

No. 4 Boston Celtics 4, No. 5 Indiana Pacers 0, (Celtics advance to second round)

Second Round

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 4 Boston, series gets underway Sunday, April 28

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Philadelphia, series gets underway Saturday, April 27

Western Conference

First Round

No. 1 Golden State Warriors 4, No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers 2 (Warriors advance to second round)

No. 2 Denver Nuggets 3, No. 7 San Antonio Spurs 3

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers 4 No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder 1 (Trail Blazers advance to second round)

No. 4 Houston Rockets 4, No. 5 Utah Jazz 1 (Rockets advance to the second round)

(Upcoming NBA playoff schedule)

Saturday's playoff schedule

Eastern Conference, second round

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT, Game 1 of series

Western Conference, first round

San Antonio at Denver, 10 p.m., TNT, Series tied 3-3

After the Spurs' 120-103 victory in Game 6, DeMar DeRozan explained that Popovich set the tone prior to tipoff.

"He always has a calm to him," DeRozan said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "It wears off on us. ... We understood what we had to come in here and do tonight. Wasn't much [that] needed to be said."

DeRozan had 25 points in that game, while teammate LaMarcus Aldridge led the way with 26 points.

The Spurs played a sharp game in squaring the series, and they managed the victory even though Nikola Jokic had 43 points for the Nuggets.

Jokic will need help from Jamal Murray if the Nuggets are going to emerge victorious from a winner-take-all game for the first time since ousting the Seattle SuperSonics in 1994.

"We need to go there and give our best. Just go out there and work and punch people, play physical, setting screen, whatever we need to do just to get a win," Jokic said.

The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites to win the decisive game, per VegasInsider.com.

The Sixers will try to get the jump on the Raptors in Toronto, something that has escaped them in their last 13 games north of the border.

Philadelphia has struggled to find its game when playing the Raptors on the road, and that will keep them from advancing since Toronto has the home-court advantage.

Philadelphia advanced to the second round after beating the Brooklyn Nets in five games, losing the series opener and winning four straight. The Raptors followed the same pattern in their 4-1 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Joel Embiid punished the Nets with an average of 24.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, and he did it while playing just 24.3 minutes per game because of a sore knee. It seems clear that the Sixers will need more minutes from him in this series.

In addition to Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons have both contributed more than 17 points per game for the Sixers.

The Raptors used the 1-2 punch of Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam to dominate against Orlando. Leonard led Toronto with an average of 27.8 points and 6.6 rebounds, while Siakam is averaging 22.6 and 8.4 boards per game.

Both Leonard and Siakam combine aggressiveness with athleticism, and that will make them a difficult challenge for the Sixers.

Toronto is a 6.5-point favorite in the series opener.

Predictions

San Antonio dictated the pace in Game 6 against Denver and won with relative ease.

The experienced Spurs should be able to avoid errors and will not beat themselves by losing concentration whenever the Nuggets find their stride.

These two teams should battle on even terms for three quarters, but Denver will take advantage of its home court and get the edge in the final quarter. Jokic will dominate in the fourth quarter and the Nuggets will get the win and the cover, moving on to the second round and a date with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers are going into their personal house of horrors as they have to take on the Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. It is not likely to go well for the Sixers, especially at the start of the game. Toronto will build a double-digit lead in the first half before Philadelphia comes back to make it a game in the second half.

Toronto survives, but the Sixers get the cover in the series opener.