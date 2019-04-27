Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Paul White/Associated Press

Rayo Vallecano will hope to keep their slim survival hopes alive in La Liga on Sunday when they host Real Madrid at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas.

Los Vallecanos are bottom of the table and could be 10 points off safety by the time they kick off if Real Valladolid beat Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

As for Real, they're 10 points clear of fourth-place Getafe but seven back on Atleti, so they're treading water until the end of the season, when a much-needed rebuild can begin in earnest.

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA)

Odds: Rayo Vallecano (7-1), Draw (21-5), Real Madrid (17-35)

On Thursday, Real were held to a 0-0 draw by Getafe, meaning they haven't won any of their last three away matches.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan was unimpressed with Los Blancos at half-time:

By their usual standards, Real haven't been especially convincing away from home all season.

The goalless draw with Getafe was only their fifth clean sheet on the road in all competitions. Their others came at Melilla in the Copa del Rey, Viktoria Plzen and Roma in the UEFA Champions League and Huesca, who were bottom of La Liga at the time.

At the other end, they're buoyed by Karim Benzema's impressive form. Though he failed to find the net against Getafe, he had scored 10 times in the preceding seven matches.

They have been a little too reliant on the Frenchman, as WhoScored.com's Ben McAleer observed:

The striker needs two more goals to equal his most prolific campaign with Real Madrid (32), and three more to equal his best tally in La Liga (24).

Against a side who have shipped 62 times this season, the worst defensive record in the division, he has a good chance of getting on the scoresheet again.

Vallecano's situation looks bleak after they were hammered 5-0 by Sevilla in their last outing:

It was a demoralising defeat for the relegation candidates and far from ideal preparation for Real's visit.

Rayo have won just once since January, so it's difficult to see them getting another here even if Los Blancos haven't been particularly inspiring this season.