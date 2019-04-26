Damian Lillard on Paul George 'Bad Shot' Comment: If Anything, It's Bad Defense

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 23: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard fired back Thursday at Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Paul George for calling his game-winning, series-clinching three in Game 5 a "bad shot."

Lillard said during an appearance on the Pull Up Podcast that "if anything, it was bad defense:"

The Blazers star seemed to catch George, who was playing man defense on the four-time All-Star selection, off guard in the final seconds of Game 5 as he dribbled out near the half-court line while the time ticked down before pulling up from 37 feet for the win.

Although it wasn't a traditional play—old-school thinking would suggest attacking the rim seeking a layup or foul in a tie game—it's far less surprising in the modern, three-centric NBA.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Lillard's long-range dagger pushed Portland through to the Western Conference's second round, where it face either the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets or No. 7 seed San Antonio Spurs. Those teams will play Game 7 on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, OKC was knocked out of the postseason in the opening round for the third straight year.

Lillard continuing his red-hot play will be key to Portland advancing to the conference finals. He averaged 33.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals during the Thunder series.

Related

    LouWill Is Getting the Most Important Buckets of His Career

    and giving KD and Steph a taste of their own medicine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LouWill Is Getting the Most Important Buckets of His Career

    and giving KD and Steph a taste of their own medicine

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    How Pop Is Cementing His Legacy as GOAT Coach

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Pop Is Cementing His Legacy as GOAT Coach

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 3 Landing Spots for Star Free Agents

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 3 Landing Spots for Star Free Agents

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Power Rankings 🔢

    📈Biggest riser: Nuggets 📉Biggers faller: Spurs

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Updated NBA Power Rankings 🔢

    📈Biggest riser: Nuggets 📉Biggers faller: Spurs

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report