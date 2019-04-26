Josh Rosen Unfollows Cardinals on Social Media After Kyler Murray NFL Draft Pick

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen unfollowed the team on Instagram and Twitter after the organization selected Oklahoma Sooners QB Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night.

Clayton Holloway of the NFL Network noted Rosen's social-media activity Friday morning.

Although the Cards were frequently linked to Murray throughout the draft process, they continued to speak highly about the No. 10 selection in last year's draft as recently as this week. New head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke Tuesday about the team's evaluation early in offseason workouts.

"Yeah, I think Josh has done everything humanly possible to show what type of quarterback he is, what type of competitor he is," he told reporters. "I've said it all along, I couldn't be more impressed with his approach. He's a great player. I mean, he was a top-10 pick for a reason. You see it out there how cerebral he is, how quickly he's picked up our system."

Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated reported earlier Friday the Cardinals didn't inform Rosen of their intention to select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He found out from his agent while Murray was being shown on television speaking on his phone while Arizona was on the clock before Kingsbury called.

Now the question is whether the Cards will be able to trade the UCLA product, though the number of potential suitors has fallen after Round 1 of the draft. The New York Giants (Daniel Jones) and Washington Redskins (Dwayne Haskins) also grabbed quarterbacks Thursday.

Another team will likely get crossed off the list once Missouri signal-caller Drew Lock is taken at some point Friday night, and the Cardinals can't expect to receive anywhere near their original top-10 investment if he's traded this offseason.